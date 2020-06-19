Airways Magazine

Delta Announces Boeing 777 Exit Deadline

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aeromexico Shares Plunge Amid Bankruptcy Rumors MIAMI – Amid the ongoing lack of demand, there is talk of Aeromexico (AM) filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. It is very important to note that...
  • LAWA Announces Permanent CEO MIAMI – Yesterday, the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners voted unanimously to approve interim CEO Justin Erbacci to permanent CEO at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). Erbacci joined LAWA...
  

Delta Announces Boeing 777 Exit Deadline

Delta Announces Boeing 777 Exit Deadline
June 19
10:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – In a Shareholders meeting on June 18, 2020, Delta Air Lines (DL) CEO Ed Bastian announced that the last Boeing 777 flight will take place before the end of Fall.

The announced retirement date means that the type will most likely exit the fleet by the end of November, if not earlier.

DL first indicated that the Boeing 777 would exit service by the end of 2020.

Delta Air Lines and the Boeing 777

Delta Air Lines currently has 18 Boeing 777 in its fleet. Eight of those aircraft are Boeing 777-200ER, and the other 10 are Boeing 777-200LR. DL is currently in the process of slimming its fleet, also retiring the MD-88 and MD-90 aircraft.

The exit of the Boeing 777 from DL’s fleet highlights the impact that COVID-19 has had on long-haul flights. Only a few years ago was DL announced the DeltaOne suites for the aircraft. At the time, it appeared that it still had some life left in them, so to retire them this year is a bit of a shock.

Delta One Suite – PHOTO: Delta Airlines.

Future of Long-haul

As recovery is most likely years away, especially for long-haul flights, it makes sense to retire older aircraft. The 7Boeing 77 aircraft were being used to fly some of the longest routes to places that currently have their borders closed to most passengers.

With airlines burning cash each day, it is expected that there will be future fleet slimmings at many carriers for long-haul aircraft.

Now that some areas of the world are opening their borders in time for the summer peak, it hopefully will start to take some of the pressure off.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
777-200ER777-200LRCOVID-19Delta Air Lines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Taylor Beall

Taylor Beall

Originally from the USA, now located in Europe. I hold a Masters degree in Aerospace Structures and Materials, and have a passion for aviation safety and investigation, winning the 2016 ISASI Kasputin Award. Hobbies include traveling and Kyudo.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0