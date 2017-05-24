Delta and Aeromexico To Launch New Routes To Mexico

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines and Grupo Aeroméxico are creating more options and expanded service for travelers flying between the U.S. and Mexico. This fall, subject to government approval, the airlines will launch five flights in new markets, add frequency in four markets and upgrade aircraft in two markets.

The service enhancements come as the airlines implement a new Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) which deepens coordination to better serve customers. Under the JCA, Delta and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options and choice.

One of the immediate benefits of the alliance is a 10 percent increase in transborder seat capacity by the end of 2017. Capacity will continue to grow as the airlines expand their combined flight offerings in 2018.

“The strong relationship between Aeromexico and Delta provides significantly more choice for our customers, and the changes we are announcing today underscore the level of integration, customer focus and commitment we bring to the transborder market,” said Nicolas Ferri, V.P. — Mexico and Aeromexico/Delta Air Lines Joint Business.

The airlines will introduce service between the following new markets:

Atlanta and Merida, Mexico, (subject to Government approval).

Atlanta and Queretaro, Mexico

Los Angeles and Leon, Mexico

Seattle and Mexico City

Portland, Ore., and Mexico City, (subject to Government approval).

“We are passionate about offering our customers the best of each airline. Our commitment is to put customers at the heart of everything we do, to offer them more destinations, frequencies and best in class services,” said Anko van der Werff, Aeromexico’s Chief Revenue Officer.

In addition, service will be expanded in markets currently served:

A second daily flight between Los Angeles and Los Cabos, Mexico

A third daily flight between New York-JFK and Cancun

A second daily flight between Atlanta and Leon, Mexico

A second daily flight between Atlanta and Guadalajara, Mexico