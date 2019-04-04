Delta Air Lines & Virgin to Serve London Gatwick from Boston & JFK

LONDON – Delta Air Lines has announced it will add two new non-stop routes from Boston Logan and New York’s JFK to London Gatwick.

These services are due to begin in the Summer 2020 season in partnership with Virgin Atlantic.

Gatwick is the eighth non-stop destination trans-atlantic from Boston on Delta and its partners, who offer around 13 daily flights collectively between Logan and Europe.

Commenting on these new paths is Roberto Ioriatti, the Delta Vice President for Transatlantic Operations.

“Delta once again shows that we are able to connect Boston and New York to the world through an unmatched global network paired with our award-winning service, industry-leading reliability, and an enhanced customer experience both in the air and on the ground,”

“These new services will offer even more ways for our customers on both sides of the Atlantic to experience the products and services that set Delta and its partners apart while travelling to the destinations they value most.”

Also commenting on this announcement was Juha Jarvinen, the Executive Vice President of Commercial for Virgin Atlantic who stated how pleased the airline is to expand its takings out of Gatwick.

“Virgin Atlantic is pleased to announce that we’re expanding at London Gatwick, with the addition of new routes to New York-JFK and Boston operated in partnership with Delta,”

“Together we offer customers an unrivalled choice of U.S. destinations and the leading transatlantic service as well as one of our newest and most luxurious Clubhouses, located in Gatwick’s north terminal. The new routes to New York and Boston will go on sale later this year and will complement the wide range of Caribbean and Florida flights already offered at London-Gatwick.”

The airline added that the full scheduling for Gatwick flights will be release later this year.

This is the continuation of a four decade relationship out of Gatwick, then the first transatlantic flight from Atlanta ended up at Gatwick.

These Gatwick flights are part of an expansive strategy in the London area.

For example, Delta is also enhancing its aircraft on all flights between Heathrow and Boston & JFK.

Boston-Heathrow flights will operate using its Airbus A330-200.

From Boston, the Virgin-Delta relationship has seen some new milestones hit in the last few weeks.

An additional Amsterdam flight from Boston launched on March 31, in association with KLM.

A daytime flight to London Heathrow launched on April 1, in conjunction with Virgin.

It does have two new services that will launch from the airport.

Seoul-Incheon, which will be operated by partner Korean Air, will launch on April 12.

Finally, Delta’s new seasonal services to Lisbon and Edinburgh will both inaugurate on May 23.

November 2019 will see the airline introduce the newly refurbished Boeing 767-400 on the London Gatwick routes.

In a video promoting the route announcement, Delta released the first renderings of their new Delta One business class seat for their 767 fleet . The 767-400 will feature 34 Delta One seats and 20 Delta Premium Select seats along with an economy cabin.

Notably, the new Delta One seat does not feature a door like the Delta One Suites found on their A350 and 777 fleets. It is believed that the 767 business class seat will not feature a door due to the narrow width of the 767’s interior.

The first Delta 767-400 (N828MH) with the new Delta One business class product is currently in Guangzhou, China for modifications. Shouldn't be too much longer until it returns to the USA. pic.twitter.com/xyYrlnU1Wn — 🅑🅔🅝 🅑🅔🅐🅡🅤🅟 (@TheAviationBeat) April 4, 2019

Looking towards Europe, Delta will add a second daily flight from JFK to Tel Aviv as well as a second daily flight to Paris CDG. This will be operated by its Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

A third daily frequency from JFK to Amsterdam will also begin in October 2019. That particular service will run four times per week. This will operate using a Boeing 767-300ER.

It is speculated that the route announcements to Gatwick are in response to a potential Transatlantic operation opening by JetBlue next week.

This would be the case of Delta backing its strategy up. This would also mean that JetBlue may launch these routes for the same time period also.

An announcement by the carrier is expected on April 10, with the airline expected to use A321neos or Long-Range variants to service the route.

It will be interesting to see whether JetBlue go forward with the announcement and where it chooses to operate to if transatlantic is an option.

Benjamin Bearup contributed to this report.