Delta Air Lines To Return Airbus A350 to Service

June 06
12:07 2020
MIAMI — Delta Air Lines (DL) appears to be reactivating several of its Airbus A350-900 fleet from storage this week as the carrier begins to ramp up operations in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.

Friday and Saturday, the carrier will fly four Airbus A350 from storage in Blytheville, Arkansas to its Detroit and Minneapolis-St.Paul hubs.

It is unclear at this time whether these aircraft will be returning to Delta’s active fleet versus undergoing maintenance and returning to storage.

However, Delta will be reactivating its wide-body aircraft to help provide the necessary lift for DL to relaunch many of its long-haul international routes.

Photo: Airbus.

Routes reactivations

This week alone, DL restarted several international routes including Atlanta to London Heathrow, New York-JFK to Amsterdam, and New York-JFK to Tel Aviv.

As DL’s flagship aircraft, the Airbus A350 mostly operates on routes from several of its hubs to Asia.

In recent weeks, Delta’s non-stored A350 fleet operating on a variety of missions including scheduled passenger flights, cargo-only flights, and military charters.

Coincidentally, Blytheville is the very same airport that Delta flew its retired Mcdonnell-Douglas MD-88 and MD-90 fleet to earlier in the week.

Before the pandemic took over the world, DL had expanded its codeshare partnership with Vietnam Airlines (VN), as DL-coded flight numbers begin to appear on Vietnam Airlines service between Hanoi and Tokyo. 

About Author

Benjamin Bearup

Benjamin Bearup

Aviation journalist from Atlanta, Georgia. Business student at the University of Georgia with a passion for aviation business management. ben@airwaysmag.com @TheAviationBeat

0