MIAMI – Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) in Southern California will give travelers a new route to access Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) as Delta Air Lines (DL) departs from October 1.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new service is the latest in a series of welcomed airline announcements regarding new and restored air service at ONT. In the schedule below, DL will operate two roundtrip flights per day.

Flt # Origin Dest Dep Arr Freq Aircraft 3632 ONT SEA 11:15 a.m. 2:05 p.m. Daily E175 3608 ONT SEA 5:35 p.m. 8:25 p.m. Daily E175 3656 SEA ONT 7:40 a.m. 10:25a.m. Daily E175 3640 SEA ONT 2:00 p.m. 4:45 p.m. Daily E175

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Comments from Ontario International Airport CEO

Mark Thorpe, ONT’s chief executive officer, said, “This new service by Delta continues to build momentum for ONT’s recovery of passenger airline service as we climb out of the COVID-19 pandemic-caused traffic downturn.”

Thorpe adds, “We believe we will continue to see airlines turn to ONT as they seek to profitably rebuild their flight schedules.”

According to ONT’s press release, DL will serve the route with 76-seat Embraer 175 (Enhanced Winglets) jet aircraft. The route will be operated by SkyWest (OO) DBA Delta Connection offering 12 First Class, 20 Comfort Class, and 44 Main Cabin seats. Tickets can be bought now at delta.com.

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines Health and Safety Measures

Delta is clear that it needs to provide a safer, cleaner travel experience from check-in to baggage claims. Some of the health and safety programs at Delta include, but are not limited to:

Sanitizing all aircraft with electrostatic spraying before departure and extensive pre-flight disinfection of high-touch points throughout the aircraft interior.

Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses.

Blocking all middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through Jan. 6, 2021.

Requiring face masks throughout the airport, in Delta Sky Clubs and on board the aircraft

In the event that their arrangements change, travelers will have more flexibility as Delta has extended its change-fee waiver on new flights booked until Sept. 30, 2020. For more info about Delta CareStandard visit delta.com.

Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-88 N961DL. Photo: Luca FLores

Delta Complementary Routes

The new Delta flights complement the current SEA service operated by Alaska Airlines (AS). Delta, a long-term ONT carrier, resumed regular nonstop service from ONT to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) in July. It also offers regular daily service between Salt Lake City (SLC) and ONT.

Most recently, Southwest Airlines restarted service between ONT and Chicago’s Midway International Airport (MDW). At the same time, United Airlines (UA) restored service to the George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. And just last week Volaris announced in November that it would launch nonstop service between ONT and Mexico City (MEX).

Ontario International Airport: Photo: ONT

Health and Safety Measures at Ontario International

ONT continues its intense efforts to keep passengers and visitors safe while at the airport. To avoid the spread of coronavirus, ONT is regularly sanitizing restrooms, gateways, and high-touch surfaces with highly efficient disinfectants, and by using health screening trays equipped with effective antimicrobial technologies.

ONT requires adequate facial covers for all clients, guests, and employees. Passengers are urged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water and to use the many hand sanitizing stations added across ONT terminals. Also in passenger terminals are vending machines providing personal protective equipment such as face mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes.