MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) will continue delivering on its commitment to providing more space for customers as the only US airline blocking middle seats. The measure continues for flights departing now through March 30, 2021.

As more medical experts agree on the safety of air travel thanks to the multiple layers of protection provided by airlines, and in this case, by the Delta CareStandard, blocking seats into spring 2021 provides added confidence and reassurance for DL customers.

The Delta CareStandard encompasses more than 100 protective measures, such as sanitizing every flight, a comprehensive employee COVID testing program, and the use of industrial-grade HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including those of viruses.

Photo: Luca Flores

Statement from Delta Air Lines

Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer, said, “Several independent studies have validated the effectiveness of the Delta CareStandard’s multi-layered protection, like advanced ventilation and an extensive cleaning regimen, which together significantly reduce the risk of flight-related transmission.”

“However, we recognize some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us.”

Featured image: Photo: Francesco Cecchetti

