MIAMI – On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (DL) quietly reintroduced multiple aircraft from storage as it undergoes fleet restructuring. The SkyTeam Alliance member announced earlier in the year that the newly retrofitted Boeing 777 will be phased out in Q4 2020.

DL is also rumored to have quietly retired the fleet of 10 Boeing 737-700’s this week. The airline is looking to maximize revenue despite limited service and an overall poor financial climate.

Reactivated @Delta 737-800 N880DN leaves VCV and heads for ATL. It had been stored for 168 dayshttps://t.co/TFuWlSKJeC pic.twitter.com/x5ScAR5S62 — dalscopeSCOPE (@dalscope) September 9, 2020

Reintroduction of Three Aircraft

The highlight of the fleet re-introduction is a Boeing 767-400 (N825MH), which was receiving interior modifications prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of today, the aircraft is currently in Seoul (ICN) and has not been scheduled for any upcoming flights.

Delta also activated two Boeing 737 (N880DN, N382DA) that were out of service for 168 and 169 days, respectively. N880DN, a 737-900, has landed in Atlanta (ATL) and remains unscheduled for future flights. This aircraft will likely reenter service. Additionally, N382DA, a Boeing 737-800, is scheduled for daily routes out of Seattle-Tacoma (SEA).

Reactivated @Delta 767-400 N825MH leaves CAN for ICN as DL9973. It had been in China to receive interior mods but got stuck there due to Corona virus related issues, good to see it back in the air after 204 dayshttps://t.co/TFuWlSKJeC pic.twitter.com/lTN1NkeOdh — dalscopeSCOPE (@dalscope) September 9, 2020

Moving Forward

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked massive cost-cutting efforts, and DL looked to maximize revenue on limited routes. Aging aircraft have been the victim of these trying financial times.

The Airbus A321 will likely replace the newly retired Boeing 737-700 while the Airbus A350 will do so for the phased-out Boeing 777. These fleet changes display a DL move to an Airbus dominant fleet.

With employee furloughs on the horizon, DL is doing what it can to survive these tumultuous times.