MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) launched new flights to Panama City (PTY) earlier this week. The airline inaugurated 3 routes from different US airports: New York (JFK), Orlando (MCO), and Los Angeles (LAX).

The airline also added capacity on its flight from Atlanta (ATL). This expansion shows that Panama is becoming an important travel destination for American travelers.

The first new route, from LAX to PTY, was inaugurated on December 18. The flight will be operated once a week. The aircraft flying this route are Boeing 757 with a capacity of 199 travelers. DL customers transiting through LAX can connect to 48 cities in the US. The airline is also investing in the airport, as it is currently upgrading terminals 2 and 3 and connecting them to the international terminal.

The second route from MCO to PTY inaugurated on the same day is the only international flight DL operates from MCO. It will be operated weekly on DL’s Boeing 737-900 with 180 seats. The route is important for the airline and the airport. Moreover, DL also launched a second daily flight from its ATL hub on the same day.

The third route from JFK was inaugurated on December 20. The service is operated three times per week, with the frequency increasing to four times weekly in March 2022. The flights are operated with 160-seater Boeing 737-800. JFK is also an important hub for DL, with connections to 46 different US cities, and many international flights. The airline is also investing in JFK’s Terminal 4 redevelopment program.

Delta still operates more than a hundred Boeing 757s. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Important Capacity Increase

With these new flights, DL now operates 13 weekly flights between Panama City and the US. It is the largest number of flights added since the beginning of the service in 1998. There is an 80% increase in capacity when compared to the same period in 2019. It is a big expansion, which underlines the importance of this destination for DL.

Luciano Macagno, Delta’s Managing Director for Latin America, the Caribbean, and South Florida stated about the flights, “Delta’s three new routes and the additional service will enable friends and family to reunite this holiday, and for leisure and business travelers to discover all that Panama has to offer.”

He underlined the benefits for customers in Panama, as they “now have access to four major U.S. cities and a host of connections to points throughout the world, along with award-winning customer service. We look forward to introducing more customers in Panama to the Delta Difference.”

This expansion arrives just in time for the busy holiday season. This is the case for DL, as the carrier has flown several millions of passengers during the Thanksgiving holidays. However, the situation is not the same for regional routes.

Airlines in the US are in a pickle, as they have to ground airplanes due to pilot shortage.