LONDON – As part of its US$12bn investment into US airports, Delta Air Lines (DL) has launched operations out of Salt Lake City (SLC). DL2020 to Atlanta was the first flight to depart from the brand new 900,000 square-foot Concourse A which houses 78 gates.

Commenting on the news was DL CEO Ed Bastian who said, “I want to congratulate the Salt Lake City leadership for their vision and partnership in creating this iconic new air travel experience.”

“On behalf of Delta’s global workforce, and the more than 4,000 employees based in SLC, we look forward to welcoming and serving our customers traveling to, from and through the Mountain West region.”

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The New SLC

For DL, the new concourse remains a big project for the airline. In the statement, the airline said that “the new Salt Lake City airport will remain an important part of Delta’s overall network strategy as the airline recovers from the global pandemic.”

Delta was involved significantly in the development of this new concourse and has extended its lease on the gates through to 2034. The new concourse also has the newest and largest edition to the Delta Sky Club lounges.

At 28,000 square feet, it offers guests views of the Wasatch Range, Utah as well as a covered open-air sky deck.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Investment Program

The US$12bn investment program has already seen the modernization of hub infrastructure and the customer experience in the likes of New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

As for the SLC operations, the airline said it “played key roles since day one in contributing to the new SLC, which opens on time and on budget.”

Expanding on this was Scott Santoro, Delta’s VP for Sales on the West Coast, emphasising on the sixty-year relationship with the airport.

“For the past 60 years, Delta has remained a steadfast, strategic partner to the Salt Lake City International Airport and today, we are gathered to celebrate the opening of the new gold standard for travelers coming to or through this great region that we’ve built together.”

“This incredible space is more than the largest new build in the Western United States for more than 25 years. It solidifies Delta as the airline of choice for passengers traveling to, from, and through Salt Lake for both business and leisure travel for years to come.”

Photo: The Points Guy

Thinking Ahead

It remains clear that, even in the wake of a global pandemic, DL is most definitely thinking about the long-game. 2019 saw SLC handle over 26 million passengers, showing how much of a significant market it is for the airline.

All eyes will be on DL to see what further expansion may be witnessed out of the airport and whether any additional aircraft will be based out of the Salt Lake area.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons