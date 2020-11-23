MIAMI – Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines (DL), said he is considering purchasing the Boeing 737 MAX, recently unbanned by the FAA after a 20-month grounding.

Delta’s chief executive said, “We’re talking to Boeing about lots of different things, the Max included. If there is an opportunity where we would feel comfortable acquiring the MAX we’d have no hesitation doing that.”

In a deal is penned, it would be DL’s first Boeing 737 MAX order. As mentioned in Reuters, DL is among airlines Boeing has approached to buy dozens of 737 MAX jets built for clients that have since scrapped their orders or gone bust, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Boeing 737MAX Photo: Boeing

London Calling?

Bastian also expressed doubts about the London-New York axis calling it “complicated,” adding that it would be easier to relaunch transatlantic flights to any other European capital.

Mayor airlines are also calling for the US and UK governments to launch a COVID-19 testing program for passengers flying between London and New York as a prequel to opening international travel. However, airlines could change their tune in 2021 and mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for international travelers, following Qantas (QF) footsteps.

Featured image: Boeing Company 737MAX-9 N7379E seen departing runway 22 at London Stansted (EGSS, STN). Picture: Thomas Saunders.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.