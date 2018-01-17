New Domestic, International Boston Expansion for Delta

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines will launch a daily flight to Charleston International Airport (CHS) from Boston and new seasonal flight to Aruba on June 9, 2018. The Atlanta-based carrier will also add flights to four “top business markets,” Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, and Pittsburgh, beginning on June 8, 2018.

“This summer, Delta will proudly offer Bostonians more options with 113 daily departures to 44 top business and leisure destinations,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Vice President — Network Planning, Americas.

Esposito also added, “Delta people have been hard at work during the last two years to give our Boston customers the global airline they deserve and we’re looking forward to continuing these expansions and enhancements for our Boston customers in 2018 and beyond.”

Delta will offer one daily round-trip to CHS on a CRJ-900 aircraft that seats 76 customers: 12 in First Class, 20 in Delta Comfort+ and 44 in the Main Cabin:

Departs Arrives Aircraft BOS at 10:40 a.m. CHS at 1:05 p.m. CRJ-900 CHS at 1:35 p.m. BOS at 3:55 p.m. CRJ-900

“Delta continues to be a great partner at Logan International Airport, and they have had incredible growth over the last decade,” said Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn. “Millions travel through Logan each year, many on Delta flights, and we look forward to offering more choices for our passengers.”

According to Delta, the increase of flights on Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, and Pittsburgh markets are in response to demand from Boston business customers. These additional services will offer morning and evening travel.

* new flights are denoted with an asterisk.

Departs Arrives Aircraft BOS at 7:05 a.m. JAX at 10:15 a.m. CRJ-900 *BOS at 3:40 p.m. JAX at 6:50 p.m. CRJ-900 JAX at 10:45 a.m. BOS at 2:15 p.m. CRJ-900 *JAX at 7:25 p.m. BOS at 10:55 p.m. CRJ-900

Departs Arrives Aircraft BOS at 6:30 a.m. MCI at 8:51 a.m. CRJ-900 *BOS at 6:05 p.m. MCI at 8:26 p.m. E175 *MCI at 6:35 a.m. BOS at 10:27 a.m. E175 MCI at 7:20 p.m. BOS at 11:12 p.m. CRJ-900

Departs Arrives Aircraft BOS at 8:35 a.m. BNA at 10:28 a.m. CRJ-900 BOS at 2:50 p.m. BNA at 4:47 p.m. CRJ-900 *BOS at 7 p.m. BNA at 8:57 p.m. CRJ-900 BNA at 6:30 a.m. BOS at 10:12 p.m. CRJ-900 *BNA at 11:10 a.m. BOS at 2:48 p.m. CRJ-900 BNA at 5:20 p.m. BOS at 8:58 p.m. CRJ-900

Departs Arrives Aircraft BOS at 8:15 a.m. PIT at 10:05 a.m. CRJ-900 *BOS at 12:50 p.m. PIT at 2:20 p.m. CRJ-900 BOS at 7:55 p.m. PIT at 9:45 p.m. CRJ-900 PIT at 6 a.m. BOS at 7:40 a.m. CRJ-900 *PIT at 3:10 p.m. BOS at 4:50 p.m. CRJ-900 PIT at 5:40 p.m. BOS at 7:20 p.m. CRJ-900

All Delta Boston flights will feature First Class service. The airline is enhancing existing service to Buffalo, N.Y. also effective June 8.

The Atlanta-based carrier will offer customers larger CRJ-900 aircraft seating 74 customers of which 12 will be in First Class.

The airline will also launch new seasonal service nonstop to Aruba beginning June 9 through August 18 on Boeing 737-800 aircraft seating 160 customers: 16 in First Class, 36 in Comfort+ and 108 in the Main Cabin.

This service will join the previously announced seasonal weekend flights to New Orleans beginning on February 10, and Savannah starting on March 3. As well as the nonstop daily service to West Palm Beach, and twice daily service to Fort Lauderdale set to begin on December 21, with Fort Myers service running daily through April 8.

Recent Boston service investments bring Delta to 113 peak-day departures by this summer, an increase of 20 departures compared with summer 2017 and 30 departures over summer 2016.

Delta and its partners serve 50 total destinations from Boston, including 18 international destinations and the largest transatlantic network.