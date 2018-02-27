Aeromexico to Launch Flights Between Leon and Detroit
MIAMI — Delta Air Lines (DL) along with its partner Aeromexico (AM) will start flying nonstop between Detroit and Leon, Mexico starting on April 30.
This new nonstop service will be operated with Aeromexico’s Embraer 190 aircraft, seating a total of 99 passengers, including 11 in Clase Premier, which is the carrier’s Business Class cabin.
Detroit — Leon Schedules:
Detroit-Leon* — Flight AM 2727 — Depart time: 2:35 p.m. — Arrival time: 6:15 p.m. — Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Leon-Detroit* — Flight AM 2726 — Depart time: 08:00 a.m. — Arrival time: 1:20 p.m. — Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
*Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice.
READ MORE: Delta and Aeromexico To Launch New Routes To Mexico
According to both airlines, this new service builds an economic bridge between the dynamic industrial centers of the two cities.
Anko van der Werff, Aeromexico’s Chief Revenue Officer, assured that this flight “will have a positive impact, especially in the automotive sector, since both Leon and Detroit are important drivers of this industry.”
“Thanks to the connectivity we will offer, commerce between the two cities will be more dynamic, undoubtedly generating greater economic growth for both destinations,” he added later.
READ MORE: Delta and Aeromexico To Launch Joint Cooperation Agreement
Both carriers claim this new route connects customers to an expansive network of destinations via Delta’s Detroit hub and expands its presence in both markets to provide passengers the best options through strategic points in Mexico and the United States.
The Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines joint cooperation agreement (JCA), which started back in May 2017, features an expanded transborder route network enhancing competition between Mexico and the United States.
Currently, the Mexican flag carrier flies to 90 destinations in over 25 countries. The airline boasts a fleet size of 70 aircraft, including 16 Boeing 737-700, 38 Boeing 737-800, 1 Boeing 737 MAX, 9 Boeing 787-8, and 7 Boeing 787-9. Additionally, the airline is expecting 59 Boeing 737 MAX, and 7 Boeing 787-9 more.
Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, and Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.
READ MORE: Delta Pays Employees Over $1 billion in Profit Sharing
As of February 2018, Delta Air Lines operates a fleet of more than 850 aircraft manufactured by Airbus, Boeing, and McDonnell Douglas.
Also, it operates the largest Boeing 717, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, McDonnell Douglas MD-88, and McDonnell Douglas MD-90 fleets around the world, and the largest Airbus A330 fleet of any US airline.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment