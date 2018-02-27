Aeromexico to Launch Flights Between Leon and Detroit

*Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice.

According to both airlines, this new service builds an economic bridge between the dynamic industrial centers of the two cities.

Anko van der Werff, Aeromexico’s Chief Revenue Officer, assured that this flight “will have a positive impact, especially in the automotive sector, since both Leon and Detroit are important drivers of this industry.”

“Thanks to the connectivity we will offer, commerce between the two cities will be more dynamic, undoubtedly generating greater economic growth for both destinations,” he added later.

Both carriers claim this new route connects customers to an expansive network of destinations via Delta’s Detroit hub and expands its presence in both markets to provide passengers the best options through strategic points in Mexico and the United States.