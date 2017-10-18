Delta A350 Routes Update: Shanghai, Amsterdam

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines has just announced a new pair of destinations for its brand-new flagship, the Airbus A350-900.

The Atlanta-based carrier unveiled that the A350 will fly to its first European destination from Detroit (DTW) to Amsterdam (AMS) starting from March 31, 2018. Likewise, the plane will be deployed on the DTW – Shanghai-Pudong (PVG) route 20 days later, on April 19, 2018.

Delta began selling tickets for its first flight with an A350-900XWB on June 17, 2017. The carrier will be the first airline in North America to operate the Airbus A350.

Currently, Delta has loaded its schedules with A350 flights between DTW and Tokyo-Narita (NRT), Seoul-Incheon (ICN), and Beijing (PEK), beginning on October 30 with the flight to NRT.

With 25 Airbus A350s in order, the aircraft will soon become the backbone of Delta’s long-haul fleet, and it will feature Delta’s highly touted “Delta One Suites” and “Delta Premium Select” cabin.

The Airbus A350 is set to replace the Boeing 747-400 as Delta’s flagship aircraft. The first crew base for the A350 will be Detroit. Delta says the A350 will “continue Delta’s optimization of its Pacific network, operating primarily on long-range routes between the U.S. and Asia.” The aircraft is expected to generate a 20% improvement in operating costs compared to the 747-400.

“The A350 on one of four daily Delta flights between Detroit and Amsterdam will be a great asset for its enhanced customer experience and the superb operating efficiencies it will bring,” said Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Trans-Atlantic.

“Amsterdam is our largest European hub and we’re delighted that Delta customers and those of our joint venture partner, KLM, will be able to enjoy an all-new Delta in-flight experience between Europe and the United States,” he said.

Yesterday, Delta invited Airways and a select group of media to meet its newest A350. Coming up, we’ll have a full report and a photo gallery online.