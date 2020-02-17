Delta Commits $1 Billion To Become Carbon-neutral

MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) is committing $1 billion over the next 10 years on its goal to reach full sustainability by cutting all carbon emissions and waste globally starting on March 1, 2020.

The announcement comes as DL pays $1.6 billion in profit sharing to employees this past Valentine’s Day, showcasing the company’s intention to support all its stakeholders.



Ed Bastian comments the announcement via his LinkedIn account

“There’s no challenge we face that is in greater need of innovation than environmental sustainability, and we know there is no single solution,” said Ed Bastian, 2nd Chief Executive Officer at Delta Air Lines.

“We are digging deep into the issues, examining every corner of our business, engaging experts, building coalitions, fostering partnerships and driving innovation,” added the CEO.

“We are on a journey, and though we don’t have all the answers today, we know that our scale, along with investments of time, talent and resources will bring meaningful impact to the planet and ensure the sustainability of our business for decades to come,” said Bastian.

The aviation industry accounts for around two percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. According to DL itself, its carbon footprint is its largest environmental impact, with 98 percent of emissions coming from its airplanes.

“When customers choose to fly Delta, they should feel they’re making a statement about taking care of our planet,” Bastian said. “Our commitment to carbon neutrality means flying with Delta represents far more than a great travel experience – it’s about joining arms to create a better world.”

An eco-friendly plan across the board

The company’s sustainability-focused strategy will account for emissions across all its business, both in the air and on the ground. It will also spawn new projects and methods to reduce its carbon footprint and help other organizations whose vision is to also become carbon-neutral.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A319.

DL’s path to carbon neutrality and its $1 billion investment stem from its Environmental Sustainability Principles, which guide the company’s efforts in becoming fully sustainable within the next decade.

DL was the No. 1 airline named among America’s Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s in 2020. The carrier has also been on the FTSE4Good Index for five consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for nine consecutive years.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar