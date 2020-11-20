MIAMI – Condor (DE), TUI (OR), and Sunclass (DK) will offer their belly hold capacity on the digital cargo booking platform cargo.one starting November. ECS Group, a general sales and services agent (GSSA) manages the three carriers.

As part of a collaboration, the strategy seeks to reach the next phase of the air cargo industry’s digitalization. In the statement, the group says the offering will especially benefit the Canary and ABC Islands. In the beginning, the carriers’ capacity will be available in Germany. The ECS Group expects to also have these operations in key European countries at a later time.

The partnership with cargo.one will “guarantee freight forwarders a first-class booking experience,” state the cargo airlines. This would be displayed through easy access to the companies’ network from searching to booking. Additionally, the move corresponds to the peak season when the platform is set to be “crucial” for the efficient distribution capacity of DE, OR, DK.

Condor Cargo Boeing 767. Photo: Condor Airlines.

Online Distribution for the Recovery

Despite launching this collaboration, ECS Group Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Cedric Millet said that the group had established a transformation agenda with several digital solutions providers. Regarding cargo.one, he remarked that online distribution is a needed service to rise from the COVID-19 crisis “faster and stronger.”

On his part, cargo.one co-founder and Managing Director Moritz Claussen states that this partnership is an important milestone for the industry. For the director, this new offering encompasses signals of a joint commitment towards more collaboration amongst the aviation sector with the goal “to create a bright and sustainable future for air cargo.”

Featured photo: Condor Cargo baggage. Photo: Condor Airlines.

