DAS19: Air Arabia Signs Order For 120 Airbus A320neo

MIAMI – The largest Middle Eastern low-cost carrier (LCC), Air Arabia, has confirmed a blockbuster order for 120 Airbus aircraft, comprising of 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 of the new A321XLR.

Air Arabia is an all-Airbus carrier and currently operates a fleet of 54 A320 family aircraft including the A321LR. The airline advertised during the announcement that all its aircraft will feature a comfortable single-class cabin with a generous seat pitch.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the airline’s fleet growth strategy “has always been driven by commercial demand and we are glad to announce today one of the region’s largest single-aisle orders with Airbus to support our growth plans.”

Al Ali added that this new milestone “underpins not only our solid financial fundamentals but also the strength of our multi-hub growth strategy that we have adopted over the years while remaining focused on efficiency, performance and passenger experience.”

This gigantic order maks yet another important moment for Airbus, which continues to capitalize on Boeing’s 737 MAX grounding and lack of proper A321XLR competition.

Last month, IndiGo signed an order for 300 A320neo aircraft, also comprised of A320neos, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.

PHOTO: Lars Steffens

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Air Arabia, this is a great endorsement for the A320neo Family which will allow the airline to tap into new markets. We are committed to supporting the fast expansion of Air Arabia and the region,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

With this new order, Air Arabia will now be able to expand its network as far as into Europe and Asia with the addition of the A321XLR.