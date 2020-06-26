Danish Jet Time Fires 90% of Its Employees

MIAMI – The Danish charter and wet-lease airline Jet Time (JO) has had to implement drastic measures, firing close to 90% of its employees stationed in Denmark.

According to Danmarks Radio, 313 of JO’s 342 Danish-based employees are now fired. The decision was known via an email sent Thursday morning to all employees.

“It is sad for all of us. We apologize deeply. This is one of the saddest [situations] we have experienced in our 15-year history here at JetTime,” said CEO Jørgen Holme to the radio station.

Each summer, the airline flies around 400,000 Danish, Norwegians, Finns, and Swedes to holiday destinations in Spain and Greece for travel giants like TUI.

JetTime CEO Jørgen Holme

Losses and Care Package

Jet Time employees that have been fired range from Pilots, Cabin Crew, Mechanics, and Ground Crew. According to DR, none of the cutting affects the airlines 57 employees in Finland.

The airline says it has lost up to 800 million DKK in the last couple of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danish politicians have notified of an upcoming economic care package for airline containing around 260 million DKK employees.

A JetTime Mechanic fixing the engine on one of their 737s

About Jet Time

Jet Time A/S is a Danish scheduled and charter airline with its head office in Kastrup, Tårnby Municipality, and its main base at Copenhagen Airport.

The airlines operated contract and ad hoc passenger and freight charters throughout Europe and short notice wet-lease charters for scheduled airlines (Air Greenland, Scandinavian Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle, etc.)

Jet Time also provides VIP charters for clients including VW, Mercedes-Benz, FC Copenhagen, Rosenborg BK, and Malmö FF. The airline was founded by a group of Danish investors and operated its first flight on 19 September 2006.

Its fleet is comprised of five Boeing 737-800NG with capacity for 148 pax, operated by JeeTime Finland (OY) as of January 2020, and six Boeing 737-700NG able to carry 189 pax.