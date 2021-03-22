MIAMI – As aviation authorities around the world ease the return of the Boeing 737 MAX, the aircraft’s purchase and lease contracts are increasing.

Following the lifting of the Boeing 737 MAX ban by the UAE’s aviation regulatory, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) was in talks with prospective airlines to lease its MAX fleet. According to Gulf News, the DAE acquired 20 B737 MAX8 aircraft.

American Airlines (AAL) is receiving 18 new Boeing 737-8 MAX from DAE. On Monday, March 22, The DAE confirmed that it has almost completed AA’s lease contract. The agreement was signed between DAE and AA in Fall 2020.

DAE has 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 on its fleet. Photo: Boeing

Comments from both Parties

Per Media released by DAE, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE said, “This transaction reflects our agility, our balance sheet strength, our underwriting capability, our ability to assist one of our long-term customers and our belief in the product strength of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft. We are delighted to see an increasing number of global aviation regulators return the MAX to the skies. We wish American and Boeing great success.”

Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company, added, “DAE is putting their purchasing strategy and growth plan in action and helping operators during this challenging time in our industry. We are delighted to once again partner with DAE to support a valued customer such as American Airlines and we are honored by their trust and confidence in the Boeing 737 family.”

American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

