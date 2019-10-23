Czech Airlines Orders Four A220-300, Upgrades To A321XLR

MIAMI — Czech Airlines has placed an order for four Airbus A220-300 aircraft, making them the eighth European operator of the growing A220 family.

In addition to the A220 aircraft, the airline also confirmed that it would be changing and upgrading an original order of three A320neo aircraft to the new A321XLR, which was announced by Airbus during the 2019 Paris Airshow.

The airline confirmed that the A321XLR aircraft will be configured into a two-class configuration offering 195 seats, while the A220 will be fitted in a single configuration with 149 seats.

Petr Kudela, Chairman of the Board of Czech Airlines, said that the A220 and A321XLR both “fit well with our long-term business strategy in terms of network expansion. These aircraft will definitely give Czech Airlines a competitive advantage and will increase the capacity of our regular flights.”

Photo Credit: Airbus. A321XLR CZECH AIRLINES

Kudela added that he and his team strongly believe that this step “will be appreciated by our passengers, as the aircraft offer best in class comfort even during long haul flights thanks to a brand new cabin configuration.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus CCO, said during the announcement that the carrier’s choice of putting together an order for the A220 and A321XLR is “a winning combination.”

“The A220 has proved to be a strong performer in Europe with its high daily utilization being a testament to its versatility,” Scherer said. “The A321XLR has the longest range of our A320 Family. Passengers can now fly further without compromising on comfort, whilst Czech Airlines benefits from remarkably lower fuel consumption as it expands its network.”

Since the A321XLR launched at the Paris Air Show, it has been a clear favorite among airlines with an increase in range and passenger capacity offering airlines more destinations and new markets.

With the A220 and A321XLR coupled together, it has brought around a new age in the availability of destinations and services for airlines around the world, with both aircraft boasting impressive ranges in a single-aisle capacity it has allowed expansion to further and newer markets for airlines without the price hit of a widebody jet.