DALLAS – Another step has been taken toward the re-entry of the Boeing 737 MAX into China, the American manufacturer’s largest market. On January 21, China Southern Airlines (CZ) completed the type’s test flight from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN).

Flight tracking app VariFlight data shows a CZ Boeing 737-8, registered B-1206, taking off from CAN at 10:24 am and landing at the same airport at 1:57 pm. The flight operated with the flight number CZ2007.

Additionally, Chinese aviation content creator FATII Aviation spotted CZ’s aircraft taking off from Guangzhou and posted it on Twitter.

The flight follows a similar test performed earlier this month by Hainan Airlines (HU). On January 9, 2022, the airline moved one of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Taiyuan, where it had a few parked, to its base city of Haikou.

.@CSAIRGlobal is now conducting the first 737 MAX test flight since the grounding. A significant step for 737 MAX in China. China Southern is the largest operator of the MAX in China. #737MAX pic.twitter.com/EkYJiJs3W0 — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) January 21, 2022

China and the Boeing 737 MAX

Obtaining the approval to fly the Boeing 737 MAX again in China will be a remarkable achievement and a much-needed boost for Boeing. Before the MAX was grounded, the Chicago-based manufacturer was selling a quarter of the aircraft it built annually to Chinese buyers.

At the time the ban on the MAX was issued by the China Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC), the country’s carriers were the largest type operators after US airlines. State Media reported 97 MAX aircraft were operated by 13 carriers.

China remains the last major country not to have approved the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again. It was also the first country to ground the aircraft in 2019, following the two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

On December 2, 2022, CAAC issued an airworthiness directive (AD) concerning the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, after assessing Boeing’s design improvements. CAAC said it was expecting the aircraft to return to service by early 2022. However, the AD did not specify when China would lift the ban on the MAX.

Featured image: China Southern Airlines Boeing 737-8. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways