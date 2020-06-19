Croatia Airlines Is Back in Rome

LONDON – Croatia Airlines (OU) has this week resumed flights to Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). The first flight since the lockdowns in Italy departed from Split Airport (SPU).

The flight was operated with a Bombardier Dash 8-Q400. The plane landed at FCO at around 4:55 p.m. local time, taking off from FCO at around 6:10 p.m. local time again for its return flight to SPU.

Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 service history

The aircraft is 11.9 years old. The delivery date was July 25, 2008, when it entered service with OU. The aircraft is configured with two Pratt & Whitney PW150A engines that provide a thrust of 1490kW each. The internal configuration includes 76 seats, all in economy class.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

About Croatia Airlines

The company is the state-owned flag carrier. Its headquarters are in Buzin near Zagreb and operates domestic and international services mainly to European destinations. Its main hub is Zagreb International Airport (ZAG) with focus cities Dubrovnik, Split, and Zadar.

Since November 2004, the airline has been a member of the Star Alliance. In February 2020, OU announced two new seasonal flights to Podgorica and Sofia operated by Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.