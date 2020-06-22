Croatia Airlines Extends Routes in July

MIAMI – Croatia Airlines (OU) announced today that in the first week of July, the company will increase the number of frequencies on numerous international routes.

The Croatian national carrier has gradually returned routes halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This signal is very important for the market, as the tourism to Croatian Summer spots, beloved by many European citizens, had a surge in bookings from OU, making it increase its operations.

Below are the new OU routes for Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik airports.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

Zagreb

Routes Operatives Zagreb – Frankfurt-am-Main MON-SUN four times a day

TUE-WED-THU-FRI three times a day

SAT two times a day Zagreb – Copenhagen Daily Zagreb – Amsterdam Daily Zagreb – Munich Daily Zagreb – Sarajevo Daily Zagreb – Zurich Twice a Day Zagreb – Dubrovnik Twice a Day Zagreb – Split Twice a Day Zagreb – Brussels WED – FRI two a time day

MON – TUE – THU – SUN once a day Zagreb – Paris three times a week Zagreb – London three times a week Zagreb – Dublin three times a week Zagreb – Vienna three times a week Zagreb – Rome four times a week Zagreb – Zadar MON to FRI one per day

SUN twice per day Zagreb – Pula MON to FRI one per day

SUN twice per day Zagreb – Brač TUE – SAT one per day

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

Split

Routes Operatives Split – Copenhagen Once a week (SAT) Split – London Once a week (SAT) Split – Vienna Once a week (SAT) Split – Paris Once a week (SAT) Split – Frankfurt five times per week Split – Munich three times per week Split – Zurich three times per week Split – Osijek Once a week (FRI)

Photo credit: A Grubelic/Croatia Airlines

Dubrovnik

Routes Operatives Dubrovnik – Dusseldorf Once per week Dubrovnik – Zurich Once per week Dubrovnik – Frankfurt MON-WED-FRI-SUN Dubrovnik – Osijek THU