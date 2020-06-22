Croatia Airlines Extends Routes in July
June 22
04:32 2020
MIAMI – Croatia Airlines (OU) announced today that in the first week of July, the company will increase the number of frequencies on numerous international routes.
The Croatian national carrier has gradually returned routes halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This signal is very important for the market, as the tourism to Croatian Summer spots, beloved by many European citizens, had a surge in bookings from OU, making it increase its operations.
Below are the new OU routes for Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik airports.
Zagreb
|Routes
|Operatives
|Zagreb – Frankfurt-am-Main
|MON-SUN four times a day
TUE-WED-THU-FRI three times a day
SAT two times a day
|Zagreb – Copenhagen
|Daily
|Zagreb – Amsterdam
|Daily
|Zagreb – Munich
|Daily
|Zagreb – Sarajevo
|Daily
|Zagreb – Zurich
|Twice a Day
|Zagreb – Dubrovnik
|Twice a Day
|Zagreb – Split
|Twice a Day
|Zagreb – Brussels
|WED – FRI two a time day
MON – TUE – THU – SUN once a day
|Zagreb – Paris
|three times a week
|Zagreb – London
|three times a week
|Zagreb – Dublin
|three times a week
|Zagreb – Vienna
|three times a week
|Zagreb – Rome
|four times a week
|Zagreb – Zadar
|MON to FRI one per day
SUN twice per day
|Zagreb – Pula
|MON to FRI one per day
SUN twice per day
|Zagreb – Brač
|TUE – SAT one per day
Split
|Routes
|Operatives
|Split – Copenhagen
|Once a week (SAT)
|Split – London
|Once a week (SAT)
|Split – Vienna
|Once a week (SAT)
|Split – Paris
|Once a week (SAT)
|Split – Frankfurt
|five times per week
|Split – Munich
|three times per week
|Split – Zurich
|three times per week
|Split – Osijek
|Once a week (FRI)
Dubrovnik
|Routes
|Operatives
|Dubrovnik – Dusseldorf
|Once per week
|Dubrovnik – Zurich
|Once per week
|Dubrovnik – Frankfurt
|MON-WED-FRI-SUN
|Dubrovnik – Osijek
|THU
