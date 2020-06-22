Airways Magazine

Croatia Airlines Extends Routes in July

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • American Airlines, Virgin Australia Find Ways to Secure Liquidity MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) said yesterday it has plans to secure US$3.5bn in liquidity while Virgin Australia (VA) plans a debt-to-equity swap as both airlines battle with travel restrictions...
  • Qatar Airways Expands US Network MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) is expanding its flight network across the United States adding Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington DC (IAD) to the existing...
  

Croatia Airlines Extends Routes in July

Croatia Airlines Extends Routes in July
June 22
04:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Croatia Airlines (OU) announced today that in the first week of July, the company will increase the number of frequencies on numerous international routes.

The Croatian national carrier has gradually returned routes halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This signal is very important for the market, as the tourism to Croatian Summer spots, beloved by many European citizens, had a surge in bookings from OU, making it increase its operations.

Below are the new OU routes for Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik airports.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

Zagreb

RoutesOperatives
Zagreb – Frankfurt-am-MainMON-SUN four times a day
TUE-WED-THU-FRI three times a day
SAT two times a day
Zagreb – CopenhagenDaily
Zagreb – AmsterdamDaily
Zagreb – MunichDaily
Zagreb – SarajevoDaily
Zagreb – ZurichTwice a Day
Zagreb – DubrovnikTwice a Day
Zagreb – SplitTwice a Day
Zagreb – BrusselsWED – FRI two a time day
MON – TUE – THU – SUN once a day
Zagreb – Paristhree times a week
Zagreb – Londonthree times a week
Zagreb – Dublinthree times a week
Zagreb – Viennathree times a week
Zagreb – Romefour times a week
Zagreb – ZadarMON to FRI one per day
SUN twice per day
Zagreb – PulaMON to FRI one per day
SUN twice per day
Zagreb – BračTUE – SAT one per day
Photo: Daniel Veronesi

Split

RoutesOperatives
Split – CopenhagenOnce a week (SAT)
Split – LondonOnce a week (SAT)
Split – ViennaOnce a week (SAT)
Split – ParisOnce a week (SAT)
Split – Frankfurtfive times per week
Split – Munichthree times per week
Split – Zurichthree times per week
Split – OsijekOnce a week (FRI)
Photo credit: A Grubelic/Croatia Airlines

Dubrovnik

RoutesOperatives
Dubrovnik – DusseldorfOnce per week
Dubrovnik – ZurichOnce per week
Dubrovnik – FrankfurtMON-WED-FRI-SUN
Dubrovnik – OsijekTHU
Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
CroatiaCroatia AirlinesDubrovnikZagreb
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0