COVID-19: South African Airways Offers Free Flight Change

MIAMI – South African Airways (SAA) announces one free change in booked international routes through September due to the COVID-19.

Purchased tickets between March 13 to April 30 on selected itineraries and will be out of penalty or change fees if the flight takes place before September 30, 2020, and the cabin class remains the same. However, the refund is not included for passengers’ options.

“Our first commitment at SAA during the coronavirus pandemic is to look after our customers and staff alike. That is why we are assisting customers with this special rebooking policy,” said Philip Saunders, SAA Chief Commercial Officer.

The measure is available for flights to and from Johannesburg (JNB) to New York (JFK), Washington (IAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Munich (MUC), and London (LHR).

Normal business circumstances

“South African Airways continues to conduct business under normal circumstances and is applying its normal rules and policies relating to passenger reservations, cancellations, and re-accommodation,” said SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

However, Saunders added that they would be “regularly reviewing our policies during this challenging time to ensure that our customers can continue to travel with confidence and added reassurance.”

Precarious financial situation

Since last year, SAA has dealt with 944 job cuts and a bankruptcy protection, situations that its rescue practitioners expect to get worse due to the global travel drop.

By now, the rescue plan to keep operative the state-carrier was extended one month until March 31.

“We are still in the process of finalizing the steps to implement the proposed restructuring option,” said SAA’s administrators Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana in a statement.