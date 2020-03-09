Airways Magazine

COVID-19: Ryanair Cuts More Flights to Italy

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air New Zealand Suspends 2020 Earnings Guidance MIAMI – Air New Zealand (NZ) has today announced that it will be withdrawing its full-year 2020 earnings guidance, issued to the market on 24 February 2020, due to increased uncertainty surrounding...
  • COVID-19: Ryanair Cuts More Flights to Italy MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) announced today more cuts to its flight schedules to/from Italy, in response to the lockdown issued by the Italian Government over the weekend concerning flights to/from...
  

COVID-19: Ryanair Cuts More Flights to Italy

COVID-19: Ryanair Cuts More Flights to Italy
March 09
15:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) announced today more cuts to its flight schedules to/from Italy, in response to the lockdown issued by the Italian Government over the weekend concerning flights to/from the Orange Zone in Northern Italy.

Due to WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans, FR is suspending the following flights to/from Italy:

  1. From 24:00hrs Tues 10 Mar until 24:00hrs Wed 8 Apr, Ryanair will suspend all Italian domestic flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Parma, and Treviso.
  2. From 24:00hrs Thurs 12Mar until 24:00hrs Wed 8 Apr, Ryanair will run a severely reduced schedule of international flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Venice, Parma, Rimini, and Treviso, which will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Any routes with multi-daily frequencies (for example Stansted to Malpensa) will be restricted to 1 flight (per day) during each of these 4 days of Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon.
  3. For non-Italian travelers still in Lombardy and surrounding areas, FR will run the restricted 4-day week schedule to/from Northern Italy to repatriate these citizens.

Why is FR canceling flights only now?

During the past week, FR started recording the highest number of no-shows for late March/early April travel within and to the Italian market. 

According to FR’s website, by canceling flights, FR gives passengers who don’t want to travel, for the time being, more options in terms of getting a refund, travel credit or rebooking.

If FR customers receive an email or SMS notifying them of any flight cancelation, refunds will be made available to them immediately, and free moves will be facilitated up to 90 days in advance.

Ryanair apologizes sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions and is working closely with relevant authorities and following all guidelines provided by WHO and EASA to ensure the health and wellbeing of its staff and customers.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19Ryanair
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0