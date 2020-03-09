COVID-19: Ryanair Cuts More Flights to Italy

MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) announced today more cuts to its flight schedules to/from Italy, in response to the lockdown issued by the Italian Government over the weekend concerning flights to/from the Orange Zone in Northern Italy.

Due to WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans, FR is suspending the following flights to/from Italy:

From 24:00hrs Tues 10 Mar until 24:00hrs Wed 8 Apr, Ryanair will suspend all Italian domestic flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Parma, and Treviso. From 24:00hrs Thurs 12Mar until 24:00hrs Wed 8 Apr, Ryanair will run a severely reduced schedule of international flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Venice, Parma, Rimini, and Treviso, which will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Any routes with multi-daily frequencies (for example Stansted to Malpensa) will be restricted to 1 flight (per day) during each of these 4 days of Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon. For non-Italian travelers still in Lombardy and surrounding areas, FR will run the restricted 4-day week schedule to/from Northern Italy to repatriate these citizens.

Why is FR canceling flights only now?

During the past week, FR started recording the highest number of no-shows for late March/early April travel within and to the Italian market.

According to FR’s website, by canceling flights, FR gives passengers who don’t want to travel, for the time being, more options in terms of getting a refund, travel credit or rebooking.

If FR customers receive an email or SMS notifying them of any flight cancelation, refunds will be made available to them immediately, and free moves will be facilitated up to 90 days in advance.

Ryanair apologizes sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions and is working closely with relevant authorities and following all guidelines provided by WHO and EASA to ensure the health and wellbeing of its staff and customers.