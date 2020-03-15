COVID-19: airBaltic Temporarily Suspends All Capacity

MIAMI – airBaltic (BT) announces its cease of flights from March 17 until April 14, following the cancelation of international air traffic made by the Government of Latvia. The suspension also includes routes from Estonia and Lithuania.

The carrier said in a statement, “airBaltic is currently working in a commercial crisis. Since February 28, an action group C19AG has been established at the company, which regularly evaluates the latest situation and takes the necessary measures during this extraordinary crisis.”

As of today, passengers affected by the full-on capacity cut are being contacted via email.

“airBaltic is working intensively to assist all passengers affected. Due to the amount of rebookings needed, we ask for understanding from our customers that we are doing our utmost to deal with this extraordinary situation,” said BT CEO Martin Gauss.

airBaltic staff in December 2019. Curtesy: airBaltic.

More staff reductions

The Latvian airline also stated that it would continue discussions with employees and unions to understand the scope of the effect in employment matter, considering BT had previously announced staff reductions.

On March 8, the carrier canceled routes to and from Milan and Verona after it was notified of a passenger who was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus on flight BT630 from Milan on the day before.