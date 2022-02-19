DALLAS – Keep the week of April 4 and, specifically, April 26 on your avgeek calendar. Those are the dates of an injunction hearing and a court date in the ongoing dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways (QR).

The root cause of the dispute, of course, is surface flaws occurring on some of QR’s A350s, the airline’s halting further delivery of the type, and Airbus’ retaliatory canceling of QR’s order for 50 A321neo jets.

Qatar A321neo render. Image: Airbus

Court Order

Reuters reports that on Friday, a British court ordered that Airbus must delay any practical impact that may result from its decision to revoke the US$6bn A321neo order from QR until the case is heard in April.

Effectively, this keeps Airbus from allocating early delivery slots scheduled for QR’s planes to other airlines.

At the early April hearing, Qatar plans to seek an injunction that will force Airbus to reinstate the contract. The airline has sued Airbus for around US$600m in lost revenue and damages.

In January, Airbus revoked a contract that would have supplied QR with 50 A321neos. It noted a contract clause that linked the two aircraft deals. In a return blow, QR signed a contract with rival plane maker Boeing to be the launch customer of the Boeing 777x freighter rather than pursuing the A350 freighter.

Happier days. Photo: Qatar Airways

Company Responses

Airbus acknowledges the A350 problem but says the airline is “mislabeling” it as a safety concern rather than a simple cosmetic flaw.

At the hearing on Friday, Qatar attorney Philip Shepherd said, “They took the risk and knew it would be absolutely incendiary. We have paid US$330m for this (A321neo) contract so far, and they knew it was a hand grenade being thrown into our bunker.”

Airbus attorney Rosalind Phelps said that the manufacturer had already removed the planes from its industrial plans. She warned that tying the company’s hands too severely might harm its supply chain.

According to the current delivery schedule, Airbus would deliver the first A321neos next February. Reuters points out that plane manufacturers typically order parts up to a year in advance. So, what happens now will still be playing out in Q1 and Q2 2023.

This past week, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said that his company was open to an “amicable solution” with QR. Observers on all fronts, however, say no sign of this is emerging.

Featured image: Qatar Airways A7-ALY Airbus A350-900. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways