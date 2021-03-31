MIAMI – Corsair International (SS) of the Nouvelles Frontieres TUI Group has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900, on lease from Avolon. SS held the delivery ceremony at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport (TLS).

The news was announced today by an Airbus press release, confirming that the carrier selected a total of five aircraft. As such, SS is continuing its strategy to become an all A330 operator and take advantage of the performances that this aircraft offers in terms of cost-effectiveness and ecological solutions.

Corsair takes deelivery of its first Airbus A330-900 aircraft in Toulouse-Blagnac. Photo: Aiorbus

The Aircraft

The A330-900, from the A330neo family, is equipped with the latest Rolls Royce engine, the Trent 7000, which permits to the type a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 251 tons and autonomy of 13400km (7200nm) which shall allow to fly long-haul destinations or take benefit of an extra ten tons of payload.

The cabin is configured in a three-class layout for a total of 352 seats and takes advantage of the Airbus Airspace cabin and the latest in IFE (In-Flight Entertainment) as well as full Wi-Fi connection in all cabins while offering passengers comfort and one of the quietest cabins.

Airbus indicated that the A330-900 is a new-generation aircraft, which takes over from the already popular A330ceo, taking benefit from a new generation of engines and developments in aerodynamics – new wing and winglets – contributing together to a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Corsair’s first Airbus A330-900 F-HRNB landing in Paris-Orly after a ferry flight from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport . Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Airbus Skywise Open Data Platform

The airline, which already operates a fleet of Airbus A330 family, is a member of the “Airbus Skywise Open Data Platform” since 2020 and benefits of special services such as real-time in-service fleet performance analysis capability – an aircraft health check -, predictive maintenance, and reliability analysis.

Corsair International, previously Corsairfly, is a French scheduled service airline headquartered in Rungis and based at Paris-Orly Airport (ORY). It is a subsidiary of German investor Intro Aviation and the TUI Group.

Featured image: Corsair’s first Airbus A330-900 F-HRNB landing in Paris-Oly after a ferry flight from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.