Corsair Becomes Miami’s 102nd Carrier: New Nonstop Flights From Paris

MIAMI — Starting June 10, the french leisure carrier, Corsair, will launch four weekly flights between Paris-Orly (ORY) and Miami International Airport (MIA).

“Corsair is delighted to open flights to Miami, a destination with high business and tourist potential that is perfectly aligned with our company’s DNA,” said Pascal de Izaguirre, CEO of Corsair International.

The French carrier will become the 94th scheduled carrier flying to Miami, following Royal Air Maroc, Norwegian, and LOT Polish—all of which are scheduled to begin flying before the summer.

Together with the other 12 charter airlines that fly regularly into the city, Corsair reaffirms MIA’s position as the airport with the most diverse portfolio of airlines in the US with 102 in total.

“We will have the pleasure of operating four flights a week to Florida with a high-quality offering in each of our three cabins while maintaining highly competitive prices,” the CEO said.

Corsair has launched a new website dedicated to its US customer base, according to Pascal de Izaguirre.

Currently, the airline flies to 17 destinations worldwide, of which only San Juan (Puerto Rico) is the only one in the United States. In Canada, Corsair flies regularly to Montréal.

The carrier also flies to a myriad of Caribbean destinations, including Dominica, Martinique, Havana, Guadeloupe, St. Maarten, Santo Domingo, and St. Lucia.

Airbus A330, Premium Cabins, Michelin-Star Catering

The new service to Miami will be offered by the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft, equipped with 352 seats distributed in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class cabins.

Surprisingly, for a leisure carrier, Corsair does offer a Business Class cabin with full-flat beds.

The airline introduced this new premium product in September 2017, which, according to them, features items that have “been designed and executed to ensure that passengers enjoy a very special experience, including our welcome, service, food, tableware, entertainment, comfort, and cabin décor.”

The Business Class cabin offers 12 flat-bed seats with duvets and pillows. The IFE consists on an iPad Pro and Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones, boasted by an Amenity Kit furnished by Pure Altitude.

As far as onboard catering is concerned, Corsair notes that Michelin-starred Chef, Michel Rostang, “has designed a number of options, including an exclusive and impressive menu featuring caviar, lobster and salmon.”

Also, premium passengers are able to use VIP lounges, which puts this leisure carrier at a whole different level when compared to others operating into MIA, namely Eurowings, Thomas Cook, Tuifly, WOW Air, and XL Airways.

Yet Another Miami – France Connection

Corsair’s new route announcement puts Miami in direct connection with both of Paris airports: Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Orly (ORY).

“France already generates more than 400,000 travelers annually to and from our community, and we expect to see that number grow because of their new flights,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.

Currently, American Airlines (AA) and Air France (AF) link MIA with CDG on a daily basis, with both flights leaving at 16:40 and 18:25, respectively.

Water cannon salute, Air France A380 arriving at MIA. (Credits: Author)

The addition of Corsair to the Miami-Paris market will not only increase seat offerings between both cities, but also represent an important increment in competition.

The carrier’s premium cabin products may prove advantageous for customers at substantially cheaper prices versus what both AA and AF have to offer.

“Corsair’s announcement is the latest milestone in our efforts to extend MIA’s reach throughout Europe,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO.

“With Corsair’s Miami launch, we will soon have nonstop service to France’s two busiest airports, adding more strength to our current network of 21 European destinations.”

With this, MIA reinforces its European destination portfolio, still leaving open a much-needed Asian route that would complement its international network with flying colors.



