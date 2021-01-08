MIAMI – Copa Airlines (CM) announced today that after a nearly ten-month hiatus due to travel restrictions in the region relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier is resuming operations from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Tocumen International Airport (PTY) in Panama.

Starting today, Copa will initially operate up to two weekly flights between Tampa and Panama City. From Tampa, flight CM394 will depart at 1:45 PM and arrive in Panama at 5:12 PM (local time). Returning, flight CM393 will depart Panama at 08:00 AM, arriving in Tampa at 11:23 AM (local time).

Copa will operate this flight with a Boeing 737-800 Next-Generation aircraft, which can accommodate 160 passengers, 16 in business class and 144 in the main cabin.

Copa CEO Comments

“The opportunity of connecting Tampa again through our Tocumen gives us a lot of optimism. These flights will allow Copa Airlines to serve thousands of passengers who wish to return to their homes, reunite with their families, visit their favorite vacation destinations, address health issues, attend important meetings, family, or professional matters,” said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines.

“We are committed to the economic and tourism development of the countries in which we operate. And we will continue to focus on gradually reestablishing the vital connectivity we offered before the pandemic.”

The Tampa to Panama nonstop flight will offer connections to several destinations Copa currently serves in the Americas. Copa Airlines launched its inaugural nonstop service to Panama from TPA in December of 2013.

“We are extremely proud of the relationship we’ve built with Copa Airlines over the years. And we’re delighted about their return to TPA,” said Chris Minner, Tampa International Airport’s Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Our airport, travelers, and community are grateful for this important link to Latin America and the vote of confidence it represents for our region.”

Safety First

The airline has implemented and continues to reinforce all sanitary, hygiene, and biosafety measures to offer passengers a safe environment at every stage of their trip. These measures were developed by a board of medical specialists in biosafety measures, following the national and international health authorities’ recommendations.

All aircraft are equipped with high-efficiency (HEPA) filters that remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles. This includes viruses and bacteria, similar to hospitals operating rooms, a press release says.

In addition, the cabin air recirculation system renews the airflow every two to three minutes, and the air is supplied vertically, which prevents it from being shared among passengers. This, combined with the use of mandatory face masks at all times, results in a highly hygienic and safe environment.

All passengers must comply with the immigration and health requirements determined by the airline, and the Panamanian and destination’s authorities. Those measures are available at copa.com or the airline’s official social media platforms.

