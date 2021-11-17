MIAMI – Panamanian flag carrier Copa Airlines (CM) will increase its frequency to 18 weekly flights to Montevideo, Uruguay starting in December. This represents a 40% increase in capacity over what it offered before to March 2020.

The airline will continue to offer 12 flights to Buenos Aires, adding three to Mendoza and Córdoba starting in December. Between the middle of October and the middle of January, more than 35,000 seats will be available, according to Montevideo Intendencia’s Observatory.

Copa Airlines thus cements itself as the busiest airline at Carrasco International Airport (MVD), with at least 35,400 seats available between Montevideo and Panama City between mid-October and January 15, 2022.

Copa Airlines HP-1825CMP Boeing 737-800 (Biomuseo Livery). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Recovering from the Effects of the Pandemic

Copa will operate the Boeing 737-9 aircraft with 166 seats in three classes, giving the Copa a total of 2,656 weekly flights and 2.988 starting in December, “representing a 39% increase in operational capacity over previous periods during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the airline.

This is a result, on the one hand, of Argentina’s relaxation of travel restrictions, which hampered airlines’ scheduling and made it difficult for Argentine citizens to travel abroad.

On the other hand, CM was quick to take advantage of Montevideo for flights with final destinations in the United States and the Caribbean thanks to the lack of competition from other airlines.