Copa to Start New Service to Barbados This Summer

Aero Icarus

May 17
09:05 2018
MIAMI — Copa Airlines, awaiting final arrangements and approval from the Barbados Tourism Office, has confirmed that it will begin a two-weekly service to the island of Barbados from July 17, 2018.

This addition follows the carrier’s initiative to strengthen its flight network in the Caribbean region.

“Copa is proud to begin flights to Barbados and be the only airline connecting this beautiful and dynamic Caribbean island with Latin America,” shared Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines.

“With this new destination, we uphold our leadership and presence in the Caribbean region, where we serve 16 destinations,” he added.

READ MORE: Copa Airlines to Resume Flights to St. Maarten

Outbound flights will depart from Panama’s Tocumen International Airport (PTY) at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, to arrive in Bridgetown’s Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) at 2:00 p.m.

The inbound flight operates on the same days, taking off from BGI at 3:00 p.m. to land in PTY at 5:30 p.m.

Copa will deploy its Boeing 737-800 to the new Caribbean destination, offering a seating capacity of 152 passengers in a two-class configuration, which consists of 16 passengers in business class and 138 in the main cabin.

Heilbron later recalled that “the connectivity between Panama and this new destination will generate important opportunities for the development and strengthening of tourism and commercial activity, both for Panama and the 76 additional destinations serviced by the airline.”

Executive Director of the Barbados Tourism Office, William Griffith, also established that this new route is very important for them, “as it provides the opportunity to show all of Latin America our culture, our incredible beaches, our range of hotels, our culinary identity and the many activities we have to offer,” he said.

PHOTO: Copa Airlines.

READ MORE: Copa Airlines Update: New Fleet, 2018 Destinations

As of today, Copa operates approximately 350 daily flights through the Hub of the Americas at PTY, connecting 78 cities in 32 countries of the continent with 89 aircraft: 77 Boeing 737 Next-Generation and 12 Embraer-190.

The Panamanian airline has also agreements and codeshares with other international carriers, such as Lufthansa, Air France, and KLM, allowing its customers to reach over 1,300 airports in 191 countries, with more than 18,400 daily flights.

Tags
BarbadosCopa Airlines

Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

