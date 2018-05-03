Copa Airlines to Resume Flights to St. Maarten

MIAMI — Starting June 2, 2018, Copa Airlines will resume its twice-weekly operations to and from St. Maarten, which were suspended following Hurricane Irma back in 2017. Tthe company it’s compromised to add more frequencies during peak travel season.

Likewise, flight CM134 between Panama’s Tocumen International Airport (PTY) and St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) will take off at 7:24 a.m., to land at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, return flight CM133 will leave SXM at 12:29 p.m. to arrive in PTY at 2:46 p.m. (All times local).

“With Copa Airlines resuming operations we will promote the island’s economic, commercial and touristic growth,” shared Christophe Didier, Copa Airline’s Sales Vice President.

Since the airline started flying to St. Maarten eight years ago, “it has become one of our passengers all-time favorite Caribbean destinations,” according to Didier.

According to Copa Airlines, St. Maarten’s resume of operations restates its commitment with the Caribbean’s economic, commercial and touristic growth, which is a region that received support from the carrier after Hurricane Irma’s impact with resources such as food, equipment, medicines, among others.

Therefore, the Panama flag carrier, along with tourism authorities from St. Maarten, Saint Martin, and Anguilla, will increase the number of travelers offering flights to these islands which are also connected to over 60 destinations in South America, Central America, and North America.

Rolando Brison, St. Maarten’s Director of Tourism Office, established, “For many years, Copa Airlines has been literally a bridge connecting us to Central and South America. We expect that Copa Airlines will carry thousands of passengers to St. Maarten, one of the most beautiful and unique destinations in the Caribbean.”

Copa Airlines has agreements and codeshares with other international carriers, such as Lufthansa, Air France, and KLM, allowing its customers to reach over 1,300 airports in 191 countries, with more than 18,400 daily flights.

Currently, the airline offers service to more than 70 destinations in 31 countries, in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean with 101 aircraft: 80 Boeing 737 Next-Generation and 21 Embraer-190.