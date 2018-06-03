Copa Airlines to Fly to Puerto Vallarta This Winter

MIAMI — Copa Airlines has announced that it will start flying to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, Mexico from its Panama City hub on December 16, 2018.

This addition becomes the fifth destination in Mexico to be served by the carrier.

As of today, Copa operates approximately 350 daily flights through the Hub of the Americas at PTY, connecting 78 cities in 32 countries of the continent with 89 aircraft: 77 Boeing 737 Next-Generation and 12 Embraer-190.

“Copa Airlines continues to reaffirm its confidence in Mexico and support the development of its commercial and tourism sectors by inaugurating a fifth local destination,” said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines.

“This region of the Mexican Pacific will benefit from Copa’s connectivity throughout the continent, with its extensive network of destinations that joins 79 cities in 32 countries.”

This twice-weekly service, which will be served with the airline’s Boeing 737-700, with a capacity of 124 passengers.

Copa Airlines will operate the new flight on Thursdays and Sundays, taking off at 9:48 a.m. from PTY and landing at 1:40 p.m. (local time) at PVR.

The return flight departs on the same days, departing PVR at 2:43 p.m., and arriving in PTY at 8:07 p.m. (local time).

“After several years of joint promotional work in Central and South America by Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit to generate a greater knowledge of the Banderas Bay area and its various attractions and world-class tourism services, the region has finally been rewarded with this direct flight from Panama to the Puerto Vallarta airport,” stated Javier Aranda, general manager of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, regarding the successful collaboration with Copa Airlines

Additionally, the Panamanian carrier will resume tomorrow its twice-weekly operations to and from St. Maarten, after being suspended due to Hurricane Irma last Summer.

The Panamanian airline has also agreements and codeshares with other international carriers, such as Lufthansa, Air France, and KLM, allowing its customers to reach over 1,300 airports in 191 countries, with more than 18,400 daily flights.