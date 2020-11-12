MIAMI – Copa Airlines (CM) informs that it has been authorized by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) to operate in Venezuela as of November 24, 2020; connecting Caracas with more than 20 countries in the American continent, via Panama’s Tocumen International Airport (PTY).

According to a statement from CM, the opening will be from Monday, November 16, at its office in Caracas. Customers will be able to make changes in accordance with current commercial policies, manage seat selection, or learn information about upcoming airline flights. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

As reported in El Diario, Customer service, the document details, will be done with the following parameters: mandatory use of face masks, temperature measurement when entering the office, hygiene of the space, as well as interaction and limited access capacity.

Implementation of Biosafety Measures

Copa Airlines follows Laser Airlines (QL), which on Friday, November 6 reactivated the sale of tickets for users. QL released a statement on Saturday, November 7 via Twitter account, which details the biosecurity measures that Venezuelan airlines must implement in relation to the reactivation of flights.

“Any person who enters Venezuela, regardless of their country of origin, must be evaluated at the point of entry and PCR test will be carried out, on a mandatory basis, by the health authorities.”

On Sunday, November 8, QL issued another statement with a change in policy by the Venezuelan regime. Now, passengers entering the country, coming from international flights, should not remain in mandatory isolation or under the supervision of local health authorities as originally established on November 6.

Travelers arriving in Venezuela through the “Simón Bolívar” International Airport in Maiquetía (CCS) should not make a reservation in the hotels provided by the Ministry of Health in La Guaria nor undergo an isolation period of between 4 and 14 days.

With this, INAC reverses its mandatory reservation measure at Eurobuilding, Marriot, Altomar, Playa Grande Caribe, Edwards, Chipis Beach, and Posada Ilprezano hotels.

Reactivation of Flights in Venezuela

Panama is the fifth international destination authorized to carry out air operations with Venezuela after the cessation of international air operations in March of this year. The other four are still Iran, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Turkey, approved since November 2.

The express notification from INAC states that cargo and mail flights, repatriation flights, humanitarian flights, or those coordinated by the United Nations (UN), in addition to technical landings and flights that are declared as an emergency and thus require unscheduled landings are exempt from the restriction measures.

INAC sources told El Pitazo that with other destinations, such as Madrid, Quito, Guayaquil, or Buenos Aires, flights will be carried out, but under the figure of repatriation flights, with special demands from the Foreign Ministry of each country. As for domestic flights, INAC has not made any official announcement.

