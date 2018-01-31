Copa Airlines Update: New Fleet, 2018 Destinations

MIAMI — Copa Airlines announced the modernization of its fleet of 100 aircraft and the increase of its network with the addition of Mendoza, Argentina, and Denver, Colorado in the United States. These announcements were presented while sharing its results of 2017.

This year, the global Star Alliance airline network member will add 6 new aircraft, five of which will be the new Boeing 737 MAX 9.

Likewise, it will add Fortaleza and Salvador, in Brazil, starting July 18 and 24, respectively, and Barbados, in the Caribbean, from July 17 to its network of operations. The airline guarantees these additions will strengthen the entire continent’s connectivity through the Hub of the Americas, in Panama City.

The company transported more than 13.5 million passengers, an increase of 7.1% compared to 12.6 million in 2016. In 2018, the airline plans consist to increase that number to 14.4 million passengers, confirming its commitment to contribute to the commercial and tourist development of both Panama and the Americas.

The Panama-based carrier, Copa Airlines, operates flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

“With a larger, more modern and more efficient fleet, in 2018 we will consolidate and strengthen the growth we achieved in 2017,” said Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron.

“This is reflected in the inclusion of two very important cities in Brazil and one in Barbados, thus expanding our network of routes, which now, through our Hub of the Americas at the Tocumen International Airport, will connect 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.”

“These advances confirm our commitment and vocation to offer world-class service to our customers and contribute to the commercial and tourist development of both Panama and all countries that we connect by air,” he continued.

Moreover, beginning August, Copa Airlines will receive the first orders of its 71 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. These include the first of five of the new MAX 9 series that will come out this year.

Copa Airlines, as a result of the growth of its operations in 2017, expects that it will generate about 800 new employment opportunities in Panama, to maintain its internal training program with the Academy of Aviation Technicians (ATA), the Latin American Academy of Higher Aviation (ALAS) and the investment in a new and modern simulator for the Boeing 737 MAX.

