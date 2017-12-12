Copa Airlines Begins Nonstop Flights to Denver

MIAMI — Today, the Panamanian flag carrier, Copa Airlines launched its newest nonstop service from Panama City to Denver, Colorado, making it the carrier’s 13th destination in the United States.

This new addition will be operated with a Boeing 737-800 Next-Generation aircraft, seating 16 passengers in Business Class and 138 in the main cabin.

Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines, stated regarding the new nonstop flight that “Our new route to Denver demonstrates the Hub of the Americas’ continued leadership position among airline hubs in Latin America.”

Heilbron continued, “Denver is our 13th U.S. destination and will allow passengers to make convenient connections to more than 55 destinations throughout Latin America. Uniting the two cities through this route will undoubtedly boost tourism and economic development between Colorado, Panama and the rest of the region.”

The red-eye flight CM 477, departs from Denver on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10:16 p.m., arriving at Panama at 6:02 a.m. the following morning.

The return flight, CM 476, will take off from Panama on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 11:50 a.m., landing in Denver at 4:03 p.m. (Flight time is approximately 5½-hours. All times are local).

Denver International Airport CEO, Kim Day, noted that “Copa’s new nonstop flight to Panama will greatly increase connectivity by providing DEN passengers more options than ever before to explore Central and South America.”

“And for those traveling to Denver from Panama, the flight will provide easy access to all of North America through an expansive network with Copa’s Star Alliance partners,” he said.

Likewise, it offers connectivity to Coloradoans to over 55 destinations in Latin America through Copa’s Hub in Tocumen International Airport in Panama and increases tourism and trade opportunities for the country and the Latin American region.

Denver’s Mayor Michael B. Hancock, commented, “Copa’s nonstop flight to Panama City will generate an annual impact of more than $26 million and create 250 new jobs in metro Denver. We also look forward to further building on the Friendship City agreement we established during my visit to Panama in June.”

“This relationship will help us to boost trade and tourism between Denver and Panama, providing further support for this new flight,” he said.

Copa Airlines’ new nonstop service is the first benefit of a new Friendship City agreement between Denver, Colorado and Panama City.

The Friendship City agreement was established due to the strong interest to deepen the governmental, economic, and educational ties between both cities, and to promote culture and commerce.