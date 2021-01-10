MIAMI – On New Year’s Eve, Conviasa (V0) took delivery of a large Airbus A340-300 aircraft. Previously belonging to Avior Airlines (9V), the aircraft used to be a frequent sight at Miami International Airport (MIA).

The aircraft also operated for Cathay Pacific (CX) and Air China (CA), voyaging around Asia and the world.

Painted in V0 colors at Tehran in Iran, the aircraft with registration YV-3507 finally arrived at Caracas Simón Bolívar International Airport (CCS) in Venezuela on December 31, 2020.

Airbus A340-200 Photo: By Andres Ramirez – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Conviasa/Airbus-A340-211/1680037/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22359612

A Larger Addition

The Airbus A340-300 represents a new, larger addition to the V0 fleet which already has a smaller Airbus A340-200 along with an array of Embraer E190 passenger aircraft and select VIP transport aircraft for the Venezuelan government.

Based near CCS, V0 was founded in the early 2000s hopes that the Airbus A340 fleet will expand their international presence, connecting Venezuela to cities in Europe and Asia.

The airline already operates flights to Moscow and Tehran but aims to eventually connect the South American nation with Italy, Portugal, and China.

With a new Airbus A340-300 on hand and three Airbus A340-500s on the way, V0 looks poised for long-haul growth once Venezuela’s air travel ban is lifted.

Conviasa Embraer 190 at Simón Bolívar International Airport, Caracas. Photo: Wiki Commons

Venezuelan Travel Ban

As of December 14, as part of the ongoing COVID-19 response, authorities in Venezuela have tightened the ban on certain domestic and international passenger flights, currently in effect until February 11, 2021. All commercial flights, excluding those allowed for travel to and from Bolivia, Mexico and Turkey, have been suspended.

All commercial flights to other destinations previously approved have been suspended. The ban has exempted cargo, emergency, and humanitarian flights. For Venezuelan citizens from abroad, officials have also approved repatriation flights. Additionally, except for freight transport, the land borders remain closed.

A negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to arrival must be submitted by all passengers entering Venezuela. Upon arrival, all individuals entering the country may be subject to additional testing and quarantine protocols.