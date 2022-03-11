DALLAS – Venezuelan flag carrier Conviasa (VO) will be the first international airline to operate at Felipe Ángeles International Airport (NLU). Aeromexico (AM), VivaAerobús (VB), and Volaris (Y4) have also confirmed plans to serve the new airport.

Felipe Ángeles International Airport is set to open on March 21 on the site of the Santa Lucía Air Force Base in Mexico City. It will be the second airport serving Mexico City metropolitan area. Originally called Santa Lucía Airport, it was later named after Felipe Ángeles, a general in the Mexican Revolution, in early 2021.

March 21, 2022 Opening

Conviasa has said that flights to NLU will commence from Venezuela’s capital, Caracas (CCS) on the day the airport opens. The service will begin on Mondays, departing from CCS at 10 am and returning at 4 pm the same day.

According to routesonline.com, VO says it expects the new link to lead to “an increase in tourism and economic activity between Venezuela and Mexico.” NLU is envisioned to help with the operation saturation at Mexico City International Airport (MEX).

Conviasa A340-200. Photo: Daniel Veronesi/Airways

Conviasa Route Network

The airline’s third route to Mexico would join existing services from Caracas to Cancun (CUN), a popular holiday spot on the Yucatán Peninsula, and Toluca Airport (TLC), about 40 kilometers from Mexico City’s Santa Fe financial sector.

According to flightconnections.com, as authorized by the Venezuelan National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), the Venezuelan carrier flies to the following destinations:

Bolivia. Santa Cruz de la Sierra (VVI).

Cuba. Havana (HAV).

Mexico. Cancún (CUN) Mexico City/Toluca (TLC).

Nicaragua. Managua (MGA).

Panama. Panama City (PTY).

Russia. Moscow, Vnukovo (VKO).

Featured image: Conviasa Embraer E190 at Simon Bolivar International Airport, Caracas (CCS). Photo: Embraer