Airways Magazine

Connect Airways Enters Administration

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Connect Airways Enters Administration MIAMI – Holding company Connect Airways and subsidiary airlines have fallen into administration under Ernst & Young’s (EY) firm’s control. “Alan Hudson, Joanne Robinson, Simon Edel and Lucy Winterborne of...
  • Loganair Reduces Capacity By 55%, Books 75% Fewer Flights MIAMI – Loganair (LM) announces a major cut of 55% in routes and labor reduction implications after bookings fall due to COVID-19’s impact. The Scottish airline had already reduced its...
  

Connect Airways Enters Administration

Connect Airways Enters Administration
March 18
19:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Holding company Connect Airways and subsidiary airlines have fallen into administration under Ernst & Young’s (EY) firm’s control.

“Alan Hudson, Joanne Robinson, Simon Edel and Lucy Winterborne of EY’s Restructuring team were appointed joint administrators of Connect Airways Limited on March 10, 2020,” said EY in a statement published in the Irish Independent.

“Owned by a consortium of companies, Connect is a holding company that was set up in January 2019 to assist with the acquisition of the airline Flybe. Connect has no day-to-day trading operations itself,” added the firm.

The new management comes after Flybe (BE) collapsed since the airline is also part of the holding company. As the British consortium operates Stobart Air (RE), which is behind the Aer Lingus (EI) regional service, EY has now total control of the company and owns 49% of RE.

Operations implied amid old and new ownership

The other owners of Connect Airways are UK Stobart Group by 30%, Virgin Travel Group, a subsidiary of Virgin Atlantic, by 30% and US firm Cyrus Equity Partners with 40%

Even though Stobart Group’s CEO, Warwick Brady previously said to investors that it was evaluating how to manage liabilities, the administration situation now means that the company is under firm arm regarding its guarantee of aircraft leases by US$15.4m per year in a lapse of ten years.

However, the agreement could end in 2023. RE’s owner group has an agreement with EI to end the contract in 2022. Propius, one of the subsidiaries, engineered a sale and leaseback of ATR turboprop aircraft to the Irish carrier for US$62.7m, according to the Irish Independent.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Connect AirwaysStobart Air
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0