MIAMI – Congo Airways (8Z) has resumed international service with flights to Johannesburg O.R. Tambo (JNB) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The flight, departing Kinshasa N’Djili (FIH) with a stop in Lubumbashi (FBM), will operate three times a week. An Airbus A320-200, carrying 165 passengers, will be operating the service.

Congo Airways Airbus A320-200 Photo: © Congo Airways

A Growing International Presence

In correspondence with ch-aviation, 8Z confirmed that services will soon expand to Douala (DLA), Cameroon and Abidjan (ABJ), Côte d’Ivoire. 8Z also hinted at possible service to Bangui (BGF) in the Republic of Congo.

With two Airbus A320-200s, two Bombardier Q400s in the fleet and two ERJ 190-300s on order, 8Z seems well poised to expand a regional presence.

Featured image: Congo Airbus A320 Photo: insidetravel.news

