Congo Airways Purchases Two Embraer E175 Jets

MIAMI – Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, has announced a deal with African carrier, Congo Airways, of a firm commitment for two Embraer E175s and purchase rights for a further two planes.

The deal is valued at $194.4 million at current list prices if all purchase rights for the aircraft are exercised.

Congo Airways currently operates two Airbus A320s and two Bombardier Dash 8 Q400s. The two new Embraer E175s will replace the airline’s two Q400s.

The new E175s will be configured in a two-class layout of a total of 76 seats, broken down into 12 business class seats and 64 economy seats. The airline notes that the first delivery is due in Q4 of 2020.

Desire Bantu, the Chief Executive Officer of Congo Airways, explained that the new jets “will replace our current turboprop offering and allowing us to serve routes both within the Democratic Republic of Congo, and regionally to West, Central and Southern Africa from our hub in Kinshasa.”

Bantu added that the airline “will now have the flexibility and the right-sized aircraft to serve our market, which is growing so rapidly an additional order may be required, for which the E2 is a particularly compelling option.”

Embraer’s VP of Sales, Africa and the Middle East, Raul Villaron, commented that “it’s great to welcome another airline to the Embraer family of operators, especially in Africa where the demand for regional travel is growing strongly. We look forward to supporting Congo Airways as they continue to upgrade their offering to their customers.”

Congo Airways currently serves a total of 10 destinations, with eight of them being domestic and two international destinations being Douala in Cameroon and Johannesburg is South Africa.