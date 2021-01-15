LONDON – Condor Airlines (DE) will be taking off from Frankfurt (FRA) in winter 2021/22 to 20 long-haul destinations, including twelve destinations in the Caribbean. Mexico, Cuba and Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Grenada, Tobago and San Juan in Puerto Rico are also on the schedule.

in addition, DE will carry out some Winter flying to Seychelles and the Maldives, the Mauritius and South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.

Condor Airlines Airbus A320-212 reg. D-AICH on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Flight Schedule

The 2021/22 winter schedule will be in effect from November 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022 and as follows from FRA:

Las Vegas (USA) : Thursday,

SundaySeattle (USA): Monday, Thursday, Saturday,

Cancun (Mexico): daily

Havana (Cuba): Monday, Thursday

Varadero (Cuba): Tuesday, Friday

Holguin (Cuba): Sunday

Montego Bay (Jamaica): Saturday

Puerto Plata (Dom. Republic): Wednesday

Punta Cana (Dom. Republic): Daily

Santo Domingo (Dom. Republic): Wednesday, Sunday

Barbados: Tuesday, Friday

Grenada: Friday

Tobago (Trinidad and Tobago): Tuesday

San Juan (Puerto Rico): Saturday

Seychelles (Indian Ocean): Friday

Mauritius (Indian Ocean): Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Male (Maldives): Monday, Thursday, Saturday

Cape Town (South Africa): Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Mombasa (Kenya): Wednesday, Sunday

Zanzibar (Tanzania): Wednesday, Sunday

Featured image: Condor 767-300 New Logo. Photo: Condor Airlines

