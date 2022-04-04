DALLAS – German leisure airline Condor (DE) reveals its new brand identity: five color-striped liveries inspired by parasols and beach chairs. The new design was unveiled in Toulouse with the first A330neo, which will take off in the fall.

The stripes are synonymous with vacation, says the carrier, which wants to emerge as “a distinct and unique vacation airline.”

Yellow and blue are the primary colors of the company’s identity. Gray, a contrasting color, has been used to complement them. The Condor signet, which features a condor in a circle, may be traced back to Otl Aicher, one of Germany’s most prominent designers. With finer and more dynamic lines, the figurative mark has been given a makeover.

The Condor lettering has also been updated: it is now more compact, and the new lower case has helped the word mark stand out and be more consistent with the image. The logo is printed in high-contrast black on the aircraft’s fuselage.

Stripes Everywhere

According to the airline, items on board, such as cups, blankets, and cutlery, as well as all materials on the ground, such as boarding passes, ID cards, and airport signage, will be replaced in the coming weeks and months, and the new design will also make its way on board, to the airports, on the website, and on social media.

The makeover will take place in stages, and by 2024, almost 80% of the fleet will have been repainted, since new paint jobs are due anyways, the airline says, adding that it is redesigning its brand identity and fleet in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

Condor A330neo with new blue stripe livery. Render: vision alphabet

Comments from Condor CEO, Vision Alphabet

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor, said, “Condor has undergone a transformation over the past two and a half years: From a subsidiary of a vertically integrated travel group to an independent airline that looks back proudly on its history and tradition, while at the same time embarking on the path to the future. We want to express this unmistakably through our corporate identity: Condor is vacation and Condor is unmistakable – like our new design, with which we are now launching into the future.”

Teckentrup added, “Our new trademark is stripes, our figurative mark stands for our origin and the colors for diversity. This triad is new, what remains is our passion. It has always made Condor unique and is therefore also reflected in our claim: Passion is our compass.”

The conception and creation of the new brand identity came about under the direction of Remo Masala, owner of the creative agency vision alphabet in Berlin, who said, “Revising Condor’s brand identity with its long tradition is a delicate interplay based on respect for its origins and requirements for the future.”

“Our goal was to endow Condor with special visual independence, the rationale of which is united in Condor’s brand essence: the invention of the vacation flight, and the effective vacation code, the stripes of summer, joy and freedom.”

When Will the Newly Branded Aircraft Fly?

As early as tomorrow, the first Condor aircraft in the new look will be en route: the Airbus A321 with the registration D-AIAD will wear yellow stripes bound to Lanzarote at noon.

In the upcoming weeks, five more Boeing 757 and Airbus A320/1 aircraft will be repainted, so six aircraft will be flying in the new design in the summer flight schedule. They will mainly fly to Mallorca, Greece, the Canary Islands, and Egypt.

Do you like the new DE livery scheme? Some, as the tweet below shows, don’t seem to think so. Leave your comments in our social media channels!

Two photos of the horrible new Condor livery. The A321 D-AIAD is currently parked at Maastricht and will fly to Frankfurt this afternoon. The A330 Neo is green. Yuck pic.twitter.com/P98KXfTBT2 — ᗰᗩᖇᑕEᒪ ᐯᗪ ᗷEᖇG (@marcelvandenber) April 4, 2022

Featured image: Condor A330neo with new green stripe livery. Render: vision alphabet