Condor to Add New US Routes

MIAMI — German leisure carrier Condor Airlines has just announced a major expansion to its summer route network, with new services to three cities in the United States from Frankfurt, and new flights from Munich to Seattle and Las Vegas.

The airline said in a statement that the San Diego flights will start on May 1, with two weekly frequencies on Mondays and Thursdays. Two days later, New Orleans will start with flights on Wednesdays and Sundays, and Pittsburgh will follow suit with two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting on June 23, all of these flights will be operated by Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.



Condor, Germany’s third largest carrier by passengers carried and fleet size, also serves Anchorage, Austin, Baltimore, Fairbanks, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Portland, and Seattle in the United States. The airline is owned by British travel and tourism company Thomas Cook Group and mostly focuses on leisure customers.

According to Condor, Passenger numbers from North America to Europe have more than doubled in the last three years, with more than one million passengers served by the airline via the North Atlantic in 2016.

“This is an exciting time for Condor as we continue to expand our route network in the important trans-Atlantic market,” said Christoph Debus, CEO Thomas Cook Group Airlines. “As demand for travel to Europe from the U.S. increases, we are pleased to bring Condor’s award-winning, three-class service at a value-oriented price to a growing list of under-served U.S. airports.”

Condor joins Air Berlin in a move to increase its presence in the United States. In the case of Air Berlin, the carrier is about to expand its flight frequencies to the United States by up to 50 per cent from 55 weekly to 78 weekly nonstop flights from Berlin and Dusseldorf in summer 2017, with Orlando as a new destination.