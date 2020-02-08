Condor To Increase North American Footprint: New Destinations In USA, Canada

MIAMI — Condor will increase its North American footprint with a boosted network of flights to Phoenix, Portland, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Halifax.

The new flights are set to begin during spring, starting with three weekly flights between Frankfurt (FRA) and Phoenix (PHX) on April 4, followed by five weekly flights between FRA and Portland (PDX) on April 10.

The German leisure airline will also launch flights from FRA to Vancouver (YVR) in Canada with a frequency of five flights per week.

In addition to these new routes, the airline announced that further 10 North American destinations will be added to its extensive network in May. Condor plans to operate nonstop flights between FRA and Calgary, Halifax, Toronto, Whitehorse (Alaska), Anchorage, Baltimore, Fairbanks, Minneapolis, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh.

Also, the carrier advertised that its old route between Munich (MUC) and Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) will be re-activated, pairing up with the carrier’s current FRA-SEA service, all operated with its Boeing 767-300(ER).

New Canadian Routes For Condor

To complement its already strong North American presence, the airline is also planning to add new flights to Edmonton and Halifax, Canada.

The airline’s inaugural flights to these Canada routes should happen in June.

Thomas Cook Brings The Old Logo Back

The German leisure carrier, Condor, has brought back its iconic logo following the airline’s separation from the bankrupt Thomas Cook Airlines.

The iconic Condor logo was unveiled to the airline’s employees at Frankfurt am Main Airport, applied to the tail of one of the airline’s Boeing 767-300(ER)s (D-ABUF).

Die Flugzeuge von @Condor bekommen nach der Trennung von #ThomasCook ihr altes #Logo zurück. Der erste Kondor am Leitwerk fliegt heute vom @Airport_FRA nach #Cancun. pic.twitter.com/7MyZFIGBUt — Uwe Gerritz (@hessen_uge) November 30, 2019

Reportedly, Condor will leave the aircraft’s paintwork unaltered, only changing the tail portion with some paint or decals as the planes go in for line maintenance.

The reasoning for this change was released in a statement by the CEO of Condor, Ralf Teckentrup, who confirmed that “after the final separation from Thomas Cook, the Thomas Cook logo and the heart logo must be completely removed for trademark reasons.”

Condor Continues to Fly

“We are pleased to begin our seasonal service in North America earlier this year than ever before,” said Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor.

“This is a true testament to how more and more American and Canadian guests have discovered our award-winning service and low fares and are looking to book our flights not only for their summer holidays, but also for spring trips as well,” he noted.

Thomas Cook Scandinavia and Condor Flugdienst, both airlines part of the Thomas Cook Group, continued flying last year despite the collapse of the global travel group that occurred in September.

Condor in stunning retro color on short final, Runway 23, Toronto-Pearson

After a brief suspension when Thomas Cook entered into administration due to financial difficulties, Thomas Cook Scandinavia’s owner, the Ving group, were able to separate themselves from the bankrupt group and the Airline received a bridging loan from the German government of €380 million.

As the airline continued to operate without the support of a major shareholder, Condor’s executives agreed to cut 150 of its 2,400 Flight Attendant jobs, as well as 170 operations staff. However, the investment provided by LOT Polish allows Condor to fully repay its loan to the German government.

Not surprising, Polish Aviation Group PGL, owner of LOT Polish Airlines, is set to take over the leisure carrier.

The deal was announced on January 24 in Poland and should be finalized by April 2020 once regulatory approval is granted by the European Commission.

Ralf Teckentrup, head of Condor airlines, and Rafal Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines

PGL and LOT Polish Airlines CEO, Rafał Milczarski, explained that the takeover of Condor fit well with PGL’s strategy. “The purchase secures the future of Condor and thus offers its employees, customers and partners stability and a great perspective,” said Milczarski.

Milczarski also stated that the deal will be financed by a consortium of Polish state-owned institutions.

“We want to further develop the traditional Condor brand in Germany and introduce it to other European markets,” noted Milczarski.

Overview of Condor’s North American 2020 Timetable

Long-haul service to Frankfurt:

Destination Day(s) of Departure Anchorage (ANC) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Baltimore-Washington (BWI) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Calgary (YYC) Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday NEW: Edmonton (YEG) Monday, Thursday Fairbanks (FAI) Thursday Halifax (YHZ) Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Las Vegas (LAS) Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday Minneapolis (MSP) Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday New Orleans (MSY) Wednesday, Saturday Phoenix (PHX) Monday, Wednesday, Saturday Pittsburgh (PIT) Monday, Friday Portland/Oregon (PDX) Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday Seattle (SEA) Daily Vancouver (YVR) Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Whitehorse (YXY) Sunday

Long-haul service to Munich:

Destination Day(s) of Departure Halifax (YHZ) Friday Seattle (SEA) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Article written by Helwing Villamizar