MIAMI – Condor Airlines (DE) has retired its first Boeing 767 from its fleet. The aircraft, still used after the stop caused by the pandemic, has been lucky enough to travel the world, even reaching Australia. In addition to being used for passenger flights, it has also been repeatedly used as an auxiliary cargo aircraft.

In the next few days, the aircraft will fly from Dusseldorf to Bangor, on the east coast of the United States, and from there to Marana, in the state of Arizona. Pinal Airpark, one of the largest aerial cemeteries in the world, will be its last stop.

Condor Boeing 767-300 Photo: Wikimedia

D-ABUL History

The plane, a Boeing 767-300 registered as D-ABUL, serial number 26259 LN: 534, made its first flight on 02/03/1994. Before arriving at Condor, the plane was leased by three other airlines: the first, China Southern Airlines (CZ) received the type, registered as B-2565, on 03/18/1994.

After four years of service with the Chinese carrier, the aircraft was leased by EuroFly (GJ) with registration EI-CRD on 05/11/1998. With the bankruptcy of GJ, the type was sent to be stored at Phoenix–Mesa Gatewa Airport (AZA) on 02/2012.

However, the story of the plane does not end there, as DE decided to put it back into service a month later until this weeks retirement.

The aircraft is configured as follows: 180 seats in economy class, 35 in premium economy and 30 in business class. In addition, it features two GE CF6-80C2B6F thrusters with a power of 217 kn per engine.

Featured image: Condor Boeing 767-300. Photo: Wiki Commons

