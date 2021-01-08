LONDON – Condor Airlines (DE) will once again be offering connections from Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ) from January 30.

Twice a week, DE will bring vacationers back to the Egyptian resort of Hurghada and fly to the Canary Islands three times a week: on Fridays to Tenerife, on Saturdays to Fuerteventura and on Sundays to Gran Canarias.

Condor Airlines Airbus A320-212 reg. D-AICG on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Connections from Leipzig/Halle Airport

Hurghada Monday, Thursday Tenerife Friday Fuerteventura Saturday Gran Canarias Sunday

Photo: Jonh Leivaditis/Airways

Statement from Condor Airlines

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of DE, said, “The longing for vacation is great, as we can see from our flights to the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Dominican Republic or the Maldives.”

“We are delighted that responsible travel is also possible again for our customers from Leipzig in time for the winter vacations – with guaranteed deserted beaches, sun and relaxation.”



Condor Airlines Airbus A320-212 reg. D-AICH on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Leipzig/Halle Airport

Götz Ahmelmann, CEO Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG, said, “We are delighted that DE is the first airline to return to the starting line after the forced break. The Canaries and Egypt are popular sun destinations right now.”

“The company is sending out an optimistic signal. We are convinced that demand for tourist flight connections will increase significantly beyond the winter vacations as soon as the travel restrictions fall.”

Featured image: Photo: Condor Airlines

