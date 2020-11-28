LONDON – Condor Airlines (DE) is once again flying to the Dominican Republic and the Maldives starting from 18 December 2020. DE will take off from Frankfurt three times a week to Punta Cana and once a week to Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo.

The Maldives will also be included in the program again with two weekly flights from Frankfurt. Additionally, the connections to the Canary Islands will be increased. From Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Munich, DE will take vacationers to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, La Palma, Tenerife, and Madeira.

Photo: Condor Airlines

Statement from Condor Airlines

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of DE, said, “We can see from our flights to Cuba that the Germans want to travel and responsible travel is possible throughout the entire trip thanks to extensive protective measures and hygiene concepts.”

“We are delighted to add one of the most popular destinations for DE customers, the Dominican Republic, to our flight schedule again this year. So nothing stands in the way of a winter vacation on Caribbean dream beaches.”

Condor Airlines Airbus A320-212 reg. D-AICG on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from European Director of the Tourist Board Dominican Republic

Petra Cruz, European Director of the Tourist Board Dominican Republic, said, “We are very happy to have managed the restart of the flights to Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo together with our longtime partner DE.”

“This shows that the plan for the reactivation of responsible tourism, which was launched by the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism David Collado on September 15th, is successful.”

Featured image: Condor Airlines Airbus A320-212 reg. D-AICH on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

