Comlux Receives First Airbus ACJ320neo (+Photos)

LONDON – This week has seen Comlux Aviation receive the first of three Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft.

It is the largest customer of the ACJ320neo family, which has already seen Comlux order 11 units of the family.

The aircraft, registered as 9H-NEW, was delivered to the Comlux Completion Centre in Indianapolis, where it will now undergo cabin outfitting, VIP-style.

The aircraft are powered by the CFM LEAP-1A engines, which is the same as the A320neo, which has already seen 700 units of the type already in service, showing that reliability for ACJ customers.

Commenting on the delivery was Comlux Executive Chairman and CEO Richard Gaona who emphasised the benefit of this ACJ.

“The new ACJ320neo gives us the means to deliver nonstop flights to even more of the world. CFM International has supported Comlux over the years, and we have chosen its new, fuel-efficient and highly reliable LEAP-1A engines to power the aircraft.”

“Comlux Completion will install a unique VIP cabin interior, using the most advanced technologies to offer the best comfort and luxury to our customer,”

Also commenting on the delivery was President of the ACJ Program Benoit Defforge.

“Airbus corporate jets already have a reputation for comfort, reliability and value, already enjoy similar operating costs to traditional business jets through their airliner heritage, and are now even more economical in their NEO versions,”

Comlux’s ACJ320neos can fly a total of 25 passengers and travel up to 6,000 nautical miles on one tank, equivalent to 13 hours in the air at any one time.

The ACJ319neo, which Comlux has also ordered, can fly eight passengers up to 6,750 nautical miles or 15 hours in the air.

9H-NEW will now join the over 190 Airbus corporate jets that are in service globally.

Whilst we will never know what sort of clientele this aircraft will fly, it is the beginning of being able to fly such clientele further than previously.