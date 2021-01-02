MIAMI – Colorful Guizhou Airlines (GY) has received a fourth Airbus A320neo aircraft from the Airbus assembly facility in Tianjin (TSN).

While the aircraft is the fourth Airbus A320neo for GY, it is the first from GECAS, an aviation leasing and financing company affiliated with General Electric.

Nevertheless, the delivery is a sign of progress for an airline that started out with a fleet of Embraer E190s in 2015 with the goal of connecting the Guizhou province with the rest of China.

Colorful Guizhou Airlines Embraer E190 Photo: By Windmemories – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78363093

A Colorful Airline

A locally owned airline based out of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport (KWE), GY was formed by the Guizhou Industrial Development group.

“Colorful” was introduced to the airline name as a part of the provincial marketing campaign highlighting diversity within the Guizhou province.

With the delivery of yet another Airbus A320neo, GY will hopefully spur both tourism and commerce for the Guizhou province while continuing to connect it to the rest of China.

Featured image: Airbus A320neo Colorful Guizhou Airlines Photo: GECAS

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.